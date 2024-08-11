The 6 Best Formula 1 Drivers Of All Time, Ranked

The first Formula 1 race was the 1950 British Grand Prix, and since then, F1 has run more than 1,100 races in 34 countries. As of this year's Belgian Grand Prix, there have been 776 drivers to run at least one race in Formula 1. Two of the three most seasoned drivers in Formula 1 history are still currently active. As of this writing, Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso is tops with 392 starts, and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton is third with 346. If all goes well, Hamilton will pass Kimi Raikkonen for second on that list at the United States Grand Prix in Austin this October. He also may soon be able to run down the 42-year-old Alonso, who may be contemplating retirement. When Alonso won his first driver's championship for Renault in 2005 at 24 years old, he was the youngest champion in F1 history.

Alonso defended his title the following year, but his mark for youngest F1 champion has since been broken twice, by Hamilton in 2008 and Sebastian Vettel in 2010. Vettel's four career championships and 53 race wins land him just outside this ranking of the six best F1 drivers of all time. We assembled this list by looking beyond simply win and championship totals, taking into account the quality of the competition each driver faced and the percentage of wins and podiums earned among total races run. The six drivers below are also responsible for seven of the ten greatest moments in F1 history.