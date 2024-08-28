Who Makes Ilmor Engines & Does Chevy Still Use Them In Indy Cars?

Chevrolet's success in IndyCar racing from the late 80s to the early 90s is attributable to the founding of the British racing engineering company Ilmor. Established in 1983 by former Cosworth engineers Mario Illien and Paul Morgan, the founding heads of Ilmor Engineering went to Roger Penske to design and build a new breed of turbocharged engines for the IndyCar Series.

Known for his racing exploits and business acumen, Penske agreed to fund the development of Ilmor's new engine in exchange for half of the company's shares. Penske sold 25% of his Ilmor shares to Chevrolet not long after, and this gave Ilmor the necessary funding to complete their first racing engine for General Motors, the Ilmor-Chevrolet 265-A V8.

Four-time Indy champion Al Unser became the first driver to race the new Ilmor-Chevy engine in 1986. By 1987, Mario Andretti took home the checkered flag at Long Beach to score the new engine's first win. The Ilmor-Chevy V8 took home 86 race wins from 1987 to 1993, including five CART championships and six wins at the Indianapolis 500.