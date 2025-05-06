10 Of The Best-Looking Volkswagens Of All Time

Volkswagen has been on a meteoric rise ever since it launched the Beetle in 1938. Today, it's one of the biggest automakers worldwide, with a vehicle in almost every segment. Moreover, the Wolfsburg-based automaker swallowed most of its rivals, with today's VW Group consisting of brands like Porsche, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Audi.

Still, Volkswagen's own models are the bread and butter of the company. Always developed and manufactured to the brand's stringent standards, VW's vehicles stand for German precision and engineering. Volkswagen also loves to keep to a certain standard when it comes to designing its cars, with each model following a particular design aesthetic. Even an automotive noob will recognize a VW from a mile away. Yet, this also means Volkswagen's designers have always played it safely. To some, the brand's vehicles have always looked dull, as if they lacked character. True, many of VW's cars can pass as in-game NPCs, and the brand has played it too safely on some occasions. These cars were still recognizable, though far from striking.

However, to say that Volkswagen has never produced visually appealing automobiles would be wrong, and we'll prove it by giving you some of the best-looking Volkswagens of all time. Buckle up, because this time-travel story will surprise you with jaw-dropping VWs you never knew existed, nestled alongside the brand's icons.