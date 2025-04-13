12 Of The Best Looking Hatchbacks Ever Designed

The hatchback has a special place in car history. Practical but more compact than a sedan, it quickly became a mainstay on tight European roads. They remain popular today, and currently 10 of the best-selling cars in Europe are hatchbacks, either in regular or crossover form.

Hatchbacks never became as successful in the U.S., but the enthusiast community is still thirsty for hot hatches like the Toyota GR Corolla or Honda Civic Type R. Over the pond, though, hatchbacks, and especially hot hatches, torched city streets for decades, and not just with performance. Quirky yet timeless looks pushed the design envelope, giving us some truly memorable models.

In this piece, we'll have a closer look at some of the best-looking hatchbacks ever designed. Sure, most will be hot hatches, because lower stance always improves hatchback proportions, but some regular hatches also deserved a place on the list. Lock in, because you are about to meet hatchback royalty.