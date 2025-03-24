10 Of The Best Looking Station Wagons Ever Designed

Station wagons were once the darling of American families. Hugely practical, thanks to the huge trunks with low load floors, and with car-like driving dynamics, wagons were a no brainer for most people. Unfortunately, people today are more interested in crossovers and SUVs, so you can count all wagons remaining on sale in the U.S. on two hands.

What's baffling is that crossovers and SUVs are seen as the cooler alternative for people that want a more practical vehicle. We can understand that thinking if you compare them to minivans, but wagons? Sure, the classic American station wagon with wood-like panels might not tickle your fancy, but cool wagons are more common than you think, and we'll prove that to you.

The wagon segment has produced some exceptional high-performance machines for enthusiast parents, with fun driving dynamics and unmatched practicality. Not only that, but it gave us some very handsome models that make you wonder why you would spend your hard-earned money on a RAV4. What follows are some of the best-looking station wagons ever designed, and everything you need to know about them. Enjoy!

