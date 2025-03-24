10 Of The Best Looking Station Wagons Ever Designed
Station wagons were once the darling of American families. Hugely practical, thanks to the huge trunks with low load floors, and with car-like driving dynamics, wagons were a no brainer for most people. Unfortunately, people today are more interested in crossovers and SUVs, so you can count all wagons remaining on sale in the U.S. on two hands.
What's baffling is that crossovers and SUVs are seen as the cooler alternative for people that want a more practical vehicle. We can understand that thinking if you compare them to minivans, but wagons? Sure, the classic American station wagon with wood-like panels might not tickle your fancy, but cool wagons are more common than you think, and we'll prove that to you.
The wagon segment has produced some exceptional high-performance machines for enthusiast parents, with fun driving dynamics and unmatched practicality. Not only that, but it gave us some very handsome models that make you wonder why you would spend your hard-earned money on a RAV4. What follows are some of the best-looking station wagons ever designed, and everything you need to know about them. Enjoy!
Ferrari 456 GT Venice (1993)
The FF is one of the coolest Ferraris ever made, packing a V12 engine, an advanced all-wheel-drive system, and a practical interior. However, although many would place it alongside some wagons, the FF is actually two-door hatchback. One of the best-kept automotive secrets is that Ferrari produced a wagon in 1993.
Yup, the 456 GT Venice was made by Ferrari, not an aftermarket coachbuilder or tuner. You are probably seeing it for the first time, because it was never developed for public sale. Instead, Ferrari built six examples for the Sultan of Brunei's brother (and another one for a private collector in London), who wanted something that would set him apart from other wealthy people. Something unique. The royal ultimately paid $1.5 million for the privilege of owning a Ferrari wagon.
However, Ferrari wasn't going to develop an entirely new model and instead based the wagon on the 456 GT coupe. Pininfarina was tasked with redesigning the car, and they did a tremendous job. The design ethos of the original wasn't lost — Pininfarina might have even enhanced the looks. It's sleek and elegant with just the right amount of dynamism. It's big on performance, too. Ferrari kept the 5.5-liter V12 from the coupe, which made 436 horsepower. An unknown number of the produced models were equipped with a six-speed manual, though some had a four-speed manual for some reason.
Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo (2022 to Present)
The Porsche Taycan is EV royalty at this point, with jaw-dropping performance and gorgeous four-door GT looks. But as much as the sedan version lights our fire, we find the Sport Turismo wagon even more attractive. The well-sculpted lines work tremendously well with the chunkier rear end, giving the Sport Turismo an even bolder physique than the regular Taycan. Yes, the Sport Turismo is still plenty sleek and graceful, but perhaps with an even more daring, commanding presence. Crucially, the Porsche spirit is obvious from every angle.
The Sport Turismo is more practical than the sedan, too. It has way more headroom, particularly for the rear passengers, and a slightly larger trunk with space above the parcel shelf. The larger door opening can also swallow bigger items, and you can fold the rear seats to create a faux cargo wagon. This cargo wagon will smoke most cars on the road; the most powerful Taycan Turbo S Sport Turismo produces a staggering 938 horsepower and 819 pound-feet of torque (with overboost), and sprints to 62 mph in a blistering 2.4 seconds.
Unfortunately, Porsche doesn't offer that exact version in the U.S., but you can have the same bonkers dual-motor powertrain in the Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo. It's essentially the same car, but with a higher road clearance (+20 mm), allowing some off-road shenanigans. The crossover-inspired black cladding over the Cross Turismo's body does take away from the sleekness of the Sport Turismo, though.
Audi RS 6 Avant Performance/GT (2019 to Present)
The Audi RS 6 Avant Performance is possibly the greatest grand tourer ever. Not a 2+2 grand tourer, mind you, but a real cross-continent bullet vehicle for your whole family and all its stuff. The RS 6 can swallow quite a lot of cargo in its long and wide trunk. It's also as quick as you ever wanted a car to be — depress the right pedal fully, and a locomotive-like V8 fury will get you to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds. The RS 6's 4.0-liter masterpiece has two turbos, bringing it to 621 horsepower and a meaty 627 pound-feet of torque. It sounds amazing, too, giving quicker EVs a run for their money in that department.
But the joy doesn't stop there. Thanks to the Quattro AWD system with a sport rear differential, the RS 6 Avant Performance can grip corners like it's on rails. Heck, you can even have fun on the track if it gets your gears turning. Meanwhile, your family can enjoy a relatively smooth ride on uneven roads, thanks to the standard RS-tuned adaptive air suspension.
Also, wouldn't you want to see it every day on your driveway? This is perhaps the best iteration of Audi's performance wagon to date, with a chiseled, aggressive stance, and the perfect wagon proportions. No detail is excessive, giving the RS 6 Performance a sculpted, polished look. That's particularly true for the special GT model, which sits lower to the ground and exudes a sporty character with the IMSA GTO-inspired livery.
Jaguar XFR-S Sportbrake (2014 to 2015)
Jaguar's bold, brash new design language might elevate the brand to new heights, but looking at some of its gorgeous past cars, the move seems a bit excessive. The British brand not only gave us one of the most beautiful cars ever with the E-Type, but also produced a very attractive wagon with the XFR-S Sportbrake.
A competitor to Audi's RS Avant models, this brash performance wagon is a perfect example of Jaguar's design ethos, where the sportiness must not be detrimental to the car's elegance. Indeed, the XFR-S Sportbrake looks sleek and beautifully proportioned, with just the right amount of overhang on both ends. The window line rises slowly towards the back, meeting the sloping roofline to give off coupe vibes, with the sides looking like they hug the wheels.
Meanwhile, the angry front end with its sculpted hood tells you this is no ordinary wagon. Indeed, the XFR-S Sportbrake is equipped with a 5.0-liter supercharged V8, good for 550 horsepower and 502 pound-feet of torque. With a ZF eight-speed automatic shifting rapidly through the gears, the XFR-S Sportbrake reaches 62 mph (100 km/h) in brisk 4.8 seconds. Jaguar also lets you explore higher speeds, with the Sportbrake topping out at 186 mph. And unlike Audi's performance wagons, Jaguar's is rear-wheel drive. That means problems during the winter, but also a bigger grin on your face. You will use the active locking rear differential to its fullest, that's for sure.
Volvo 1800ES (1971 to 1973)
Few companies have perfected the wagon formula as much as Volvo did. From the simple 740 wagon to the performance-oriented 850 T-5R wagon, Volvo has been giving us memorable wagons for decades now. However, it all started with the stunning 1800ES — the world's first lifestyle sports wagon.
The 1800ES was not your ordinary family wagon, though. It was a shooting brake concept built on the beautiful P1800 coupe, with a memorable design that inspires awe to this day. The P1800 was already a stunning car — one of the most attractive Volvos ever made, but the 1800ES certainly holds its own with its elegant, graceful design. It looks as if the designers carved it by hand, with horizontal lines accentuating the length of the vehicle and exquisite details.
The crown jewel, however, is the part that makes this a wagon. Namely, the 1800ES's tailgate is frameless, enhancing both style and practicality. The capacious rear end also opened more space for cargo and rear passengers, transforming the sports coupe into a practical family car.
The Volvo 1800ES came with two engines; initially, it was equipped with a 1.8-liter four-cylinder, later replaced by a 2.0-liter unit. The latter made 130 horsepower, enough for a 0-60 sprint of 11.3 seconds and a top speed of 115 mph. Far from earth-crushing, but lively enough for a 1970s car. Crucially, Volvo equipped the transmission with an electric overdrive, turning the stylish wagon into a comfortable mile eater.
Volvo V90 (2017 to Present)
Volvo continues to wow us with tastefully crafted wagons to this day, and perhaps the best example is the V90. A mid-size wagon that would compete with the A6 Avant, the V90 looks flawlessly crafted from every angle. Simple, polished, and masterfully proportioned, the V90 is peak wagon design. Sure, it's not as sporty as the RS 6 Avant or XFR-S Sportbrake, but Volvo took the elegant route on purpose. The interior only confirms that approach, looking lavish, yet minimalistic.
We aren't fans of some Volvo decisions, though. The V90 only comes with one 2.0-liter turbocharged engine in various configurations, including hybrids. No V6. No V8. Even so, in Europe, the most powerful T8 Recharge packs 450 horsepower, enough for a 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) sprint of 4.8 seconds. So, it's quick, but don't mistake it for a performance wagon.
The only unfortunate part is that Volvo doesn't sell the V90 in the U.S. anymore and instead offers the lifted V90 Cross Country. The crossover model doesn't look as sleek as the wagon, but it's still stately, elegant, and timeless. Crucially, the V90 Cross Country shows that you don't need an SUV by offering exceptional practicality and a smooth ride. We also found that the 2.0-liter mild-hybrid with 295 horsepower is refined and potent, though with a 25-mpg combined EPA rating, not very economical.
Alfa Romeo 156 Sportwagon (2000 to 2005)
Alfa Romeo has been dipping its toes in the wagon segment since the 1950s, but has always done so just to participate. There was no standout model — until the turn of the millennium, when the Italian automaker introduced the 156 Sportwagon. Alfa's first effort to create an attractive wagon was a real game changer, not only for the company but the industry, too.
Star designer Walter de Silva had a challenging task at hand. The regular Alfa Romeo 156 sedan was already stealing hearts with its distinctive design that combined modern design elements with Alfa's traditional aesthetic, and a wagon body style could've ruined the proportions. Still, the Sportwagon might look even better. Walter de Silva resisted the temptation to make the rear end longer, keeping the rear overhang short. In fact, the Sportwagon is just 0.43 inches longer and 0.6 inches higher. The strong shoulder line was retained as well, with two incisions creating a dynamic profile. The headlights and taillights on both 156s are similar as well. Finally, the rear door handles were hidden, just like in the sedan, giving the Sportwagon a sporty, coupe-like vibe.
Speaking of sporty, Alfa Romeo offered a high-performance GTA model from 2002. Packing a 3.2-liter V6 engine with 247 horsepower, the 156 Sportwagon GTA reached 62 mph (100 km/h) in 6.3 seconds when equipped with a six-speed manual. Unfortunately, the GTA is a front-wheel-drive machine, but we'll cut it some slack because it's so beautiful on the outside.
Lexus IS 300 SportCross (2001 to 2005)
We are not sure if Lexus copied Alfa Romeo's approach, but its IS 300 SportCross also retains most of the design characteristics of the sedan. In a good way. The SportCross is appreciably longer (+3.94 inches) but still looks compact and well-proportioned. In fact, thanks to the chiseled shoulder line and rising window line, the IS 300 SportCross gives off shooting brake vibes. The double taillights are also transparent, like on the sedan, and quite original. Overall, the Japanese wagon has a dynamic, timeless design that's a perfect representation of the sports wagon category.
But the IS 300 SportCross isn't just a looker — it also delivers on practicality. It has a bigger trunk that you can fill past the parcel shelf, and a larger aperture for bigger items. It also packs a certain 2JZ-GE engine, one of Toyota's most reliable and tuner-friendly. Here, the 3.0-liter inline-6 unit makes 215 horsepower, and comes exclusively with a five-speed automatic and RWD. A manual would've been nicer — this is a sports wagon, after all. Even with the automatic, though, the IS 300 SportCross reaches 60 mph in solid 7.7 seconds.
Enticed by Lexus' unique rear-wheel-drive sports wagon? Unfortunately, finding one can be challenging, as the IS 300 SportCross is one of the rarest Lexus models in the USA. Despite its attractive design and added practicality over the sedan, Lexus sold only around 4,000 examples.
Peugeot 508 PSE SW Facelift (2023 to 2025)
French automakers have long prioritized design and always did things their own way. Where other automakers implemented tried and true solutions, the French went with a quirkier, unique approach. A prime example of that approach is the facelifted 2023 Peugeot 508 PSE SW, the now discontinued performance wagon with sharp looks that wow from every angle.
This is no doubt one of the most eye-catching wagons to come out of Europe. Up front, it has an elaborate fascia that requires time to fully appreciate and looks angrier than almost any other car on the road. In typical Peugeot fashion, the hood and side profile are intricately sculpted, with complex body surfaces that give the car an athletic physique. Meanwhile, the rear end has coupe-like flair, with sharp taillights that round off the sporty look. Both the headlights and taillights also feature the brand's 3-claw design, which connects to the brand's lion logo.
As evident from the image above, this is no ordinary 508 SW. The body kit reveals that this is the high-performance PSE (Peugeot Sports Engineered) version, with hybrid tech from the company's 9X8 Le Mans racer. It's a complicated plug-in hybrid powertrain with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder producing 200 horsepower, coupled to an 81-kW electric motor and an eight-speed automatic, with an additional 83-kW electric motor for the rear axle. Combined output is 355 horsepower, enough for a 0-62 mph sprint of 5.2 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph. No wonder we listed it among the greatest European cars that never reached U.S. shores.
Dodge Magnum SRT8 (2005 to 2008)
The Magnum SRT8 was America's wild last hurrah for the station wagon before the crossovers and SUVs took over the market. Looking at it, you won't mistake the Magnum SRT8 for anything other than an American car. It's boxy and muscular, with a prominent front grille and large headlights that scream "get out of my way!" The sides are even brawnier, with small windows that give the car a robust appearance. The rear end adds a touch of sleekness with a coupe-like, lowered roof. What stands out most is how these elements blend together. The Magnum SRT8 has a well-proportioned, sculpted look that pleases our sense for aesthetics.
But the Magnum SRT8 has a lot more going for it. Under its prominent hood, it hides a good old 6.1-liter HEMI V8 that produces 425 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque. Power goes through a five-speed automatic to the rear wheels, because burnouts are part of the American car culture. So feel free to call the Magnum SRT8 a muscle wagon. One that sprints to 60 in around five seconds, generates 0.90 g on the skid pad, and offers a mammoth 71.6 cubic feet of cargo space. The perfect family car for a muscle car enthusiast. It really makes us wonder why Dodge discontinued the Magnum.