10 Great European Cars That Never Reached US Shores

American buyers have an extensive choice of European cars. We get most of the good German models, from the BMW M3/M4 to the Volkswagen Golf R, and Land Rover sells all of its excellent SUVs in North America. But some great European cars are still missing. France is notorious for not bringing any vehicle into North America, even though today three French brands, Peugeot, Citroen, and DS, are under the Stellantis umbrella, the multinational corporation that also owns Dodge, Ram, and Chrysler.

France could never crack the code of the North American market, with the last French vehicle sold in the U.S. and Canada being the Peugeot 405 in 1991. In other words, American buyers missed more than three decades of innovation and some great cars, including excellent enthusiast models. And it's not just France. Spanish companies like Seat and Cupra also don't sell vehicles in North America, and they're great brands. Even German brands don't offer every cool vehicle in North America, keeping them available only to European buyers.

In this article, we will show you those forbidden fruits you still can't get in the U.S. These cars are less than 25 years old, meaning you can't even import them, no matter how tempted your are!