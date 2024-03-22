Here's Why Dodge Discontinued The Magnum

Among car historians, the Dodge Magnum often has the image of the underachieving younger sibling of the far more well-received Dodge Charger. This particular line of cars has had it rough since birth, with the first of its kind being a failed 70s Dodge Magnum that many probably didn't know existed. Despite the relative lack of popularity at its origin, the Magnum brand managed to live on in various forms in countries like Brazil and Mexico up until the late 80s. Miraculously, it was revived once again in the mid-to-late-00s.

Whereas previous models had failed to gain the icon status Dodge was hoping for, the 2005 Dodge Magnum was different. Eschewing its predecessors' mid-size 2-door coupe design, the new Magnum was positioned as a full-size station wagon boasting plenty of power with its V-6 and V-8 engine options. The fresh iteration of the car was positively received, with Car and Driver even selecting it out of numerous nominees for its list of the 10 best car models of 2005. For several years afterward, the Magnum was a mainstay of Dodge's lineup until it was abruptly discontinued in 2008.

With such a promising redesign, some consumers no doubt still wonder why the Magnum's revival was cut short. Of course, commercial viability was a key factor in Dodge's decision, but the main reasons behind the model's death have to do with certain major changes in the greater industry that were happening around the same time.