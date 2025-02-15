8 Of The Rarest Lexus Models In The USA

Ever since it arrived on the scene in 1989, Lexus has been attracting buyers with a unique set of characteristics. Luxurious, well-made, and most importantly, reliable, Lexus cars have been a thorn in the side of established competitors like Mercedes-Benz and BMW. In 2007, the Japanese premium automaker even dipped its toes in the performance segment with the introduction of the V8-powered IS-F sports sedan. This, alongside the more aggressive "spindle grille" front fascia introduced the next decade, attracted younger buyers to the brand.

Today, Lexus is an established luxury automaker with many successful models. The brand regularly appears in the top three spots of the best-selling luxury automakers in the U.S., and has a rich model portfolio that includes everything from sedans to off-road focused SUVs. With all that said, you'd never have thought that Lexus also produced rare cars. Sure, the LFA is a rarity, but other Lexus models? Not so much.

Still, in this piece, you'll discover that reality tells a different story. Some Lexus models weren't quite successful, for example. Moreover, the company produced some super-limited editions for the U.S. market, which you'll probably never see in real life. So, from sales flops to exclusive collector's editions, here are 8 of the rarest Lexus models sold in the United States. Enjoy!

