10 Forgotten Two-Seater Sports Cars That Deserve More Attention

For most people, a sports car is any vehicle with enough horsepower to get their hearts racing. It probably has upgraded suspension and brakes, and possibly a more aggressive design. However, today's "sports cars" aren't quite like that. They're often colossally big, heavy as trucks, and perhaps overpowered for public roads.

In the past, sports cars were light on their feet and all about the driving experience. They only had two seats, too — why would you need more in a car made for joy? Does a go kart need to be practical? These cars were never truly powerful, either. Heck, the Porsche 550 Spyder, one of the best sports cars ever made, only made 78 hp! It still reached 60 in a respectable 8.2 seconds, weighing only 1,200 pounds.

That lack of weightiness also pays dividends in other areas. Lighter cars are more nimble, and therefore more suited to tight cornering. They stop better, too. Behind the wheel, it almost feels like the car is telepathically reacting to your input. Anyone who has driven a Mazda MX-5 Miata will understand.

Yet despite all these qualities, many past two-seater sports cars have been forgotten today. So, why don't we right this wrong with a look at 10 disregarded two-seater sports cars that absolutely deserve more attention. There will be at least one model you didn't know existed in the list — we promise!