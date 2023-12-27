The History Of Ford's Hidden Gem: The EXP

It's the 1980s, and Ford wants to capitalize on the success of its fuel-efficient Ford Escort, which remains one of the most iconic Ford models ever built. Its solution was to launch a brother to the Escort, the EXP, in 1981. Also known as the Escort EXP, the vehicle shared the 1.6-liter motor with 70 horsepower and a four-speed manual as the Escort GT. It was also marketed as the Mercury LN7.

So, why was it even produced if it had the same engine?

The EXP was unlike the Escort in more ways than one. It was famously Ford's first two-seater production car since the original Thunderbird. It was noticeably more compact than the Escort at 50 inches tall and 40 feet long. The biggest draw was that it featured a sporty aesthetic while retaining fuel efficiency. The sporty design included sleek lines and an aerodynamic shape. It also had a bulging headlight and a curved 'bubbleback' rear glass, among the car's biggest distinguishing features.

Its biggest problem was that it weighed 200 pounds more than the Escort despite removing the back seats. This made it chug in performance, achieving a 0-60 time of more than 14 seconds, making it slower than the standard Escort.

The EXP was priced much higher than the Escort. With the premium price tag came power brakes, map lighting, and a digital clock. However, a few fancy features and a flashy look weren't enough to draw in consumers.