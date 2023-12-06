The 1964 Panhard LM64 Didn't Win Le Mans But Its Legacy Is Even More Impressive

By most accounts, Le Mans is the world's most prestigious sports car race. Held in Le Mans, France, every year since 1923, it's certainly the oldest active endurance race. Roughly 60 of the world's fastest cars race for 24 hours along the serpentine 8.5-mile Circuit de la Sarthe road course.

It began as a way for car manufacturers to show off how tough their vehicles were in direct comparison to their respective competition, but over the last 100 years has morphed into a "last car standing" battle royale between the world's best professional racing teams where speeds routinely surpass 200 mph. It tests the stamina of both car and drivers, and bragging rights for the winner are stratospheric.

But back in the 1960s, the race was very different. Speed wasn't the only focal point. The second most valuable award, the Index of Thermal Efficiency (ITE), was a big deal. Also called the Index of Efficiency (or IOE), it focuses on a car's speed, weight, fuel consumption, and gas mileage at racing speeds. It also looked at the vehicle's drag coefficient (Cd), an aerodynamic measurement of how a car slices through the air.

So what business does a pair of diminutive, mild-mannered 848 cc 78 hp — gorgeously designed and supercharged – Panhard CD LM64s have racing on a track with Ferrari, Porsche, and Ford GT40s? Funny you should ask.

