12 Tire Brands Owned By Goodyear

Goodyear isn't just playing the tire game; it helped write the rulebook. As the undisputed top dog in its own lineup, it's always testing, tweaking, and pushing rubber technology further. The Goodyear blimp you see over football games? It's a reminder that this brand has been redefining what tires can do since 1898, when two brothers in Akron, Ohio, started messing with rubber.

Fast forward to today, and Goodyear is the go-to brand for drivers who want the latest tech, stickiest compounds, and that "oh damn" feeling when you realize how well its tires handle. The Assurance line is all about no-fuss daily driving. The Eagle series? Built for speed and corner-hugging fun. And the Wrangler lineup is perfect for anyone who thinks trails, mud, and snow are just part of the adventure.

NASCAR fans, here's a fun fact: Every single car in the Cup Series rides on Goodyear tires. Those 200 mph slides and pit-lane burnouts? That's real-world testing, and the results end up in the tires made for your ride. But Goodyear's grip goes beyond the track. It makes tires tough enough for 18-wheelers, construction rigs, and even commercial airliners. When something big needs to stop safely, Goodyear's often what's under it.

