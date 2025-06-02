12 Tire Brands Owned By Goodyear
Alright, tire aficionados — let's talk Goodyear. You may know the blimp, the NASCAR sponsorships, and the Wingfoot logo stamped on tires from coast to coast. But here's something you might not know: Goodyear's tire game runs way deeper than it looks. Turns out, it's been playing a sneaky game of tire monopoly, snapping up brands like a kid collecting Hot Wheels. And it's not just a couple of side projects, either. This is a 12-brand lineup, each with its own specialty, personality, and loyal following.
Some of these brands are all about high-performance thrills. Others focus on budget-friendly dependability or commercial workhorse strength. Together, they cover just about every corner of the market. Ready to learn more? Let's take a fun spin through Goodyear's entire tire family. Whether you're a car geek who gets excited about tread patterns (no judgment here!) or just want to put tires on your semi truck without getting bamboozled, understanding who makes your tires can help you make the best choice.
Goodyear
Goodyear isn't just playing the tire game; it helped write the rulebook. As the undisputed top dog in its own lineup, it's always testing, tweaking, and pushing rubber technology further. The Goodyear blimp you see over football games? It's a reminder that this brand has been redefining what tires can do since 1898, when two brothers in Akron, Ohio, started messing with rubber.
Fast forward to today, and Goodyear is the go-to brand for drivers who want the latest tech, stickiest compounds, and that "oh damn" feeling when you realize how well its tires handle. The Assurance line is all about no-fuss daily driving. The Eagle series? Built for speed and corner-hugging fun. And the Wrangler lineup is perfect for anyone who thinks trails, mud, and snow are just part of the adventure.
NASCAR fans, here's a fun fact: Every single car in the Cup Series rides on Goodyear tires. Those 200 mph slides and pit-lane burnouts? That's real-world testing, and the results end up in the tires made for your ride. But Goodyear's grip goes beyond the track. It makes tires tough enough for 18-wheelers, construction rigs, and even commercial airliners. When something big needs to stop safely, Goodyear's often what's under it.
Cooper Tires
Meet the tire brand that's been schooling the competition since your great-great-grandpa was driving a Model T. While flashy brands spend millions telling you how awesome they are, Cooper Tires just quietly makes damn good tires, then lets them do the talking. Goodyear clearly saw something special when it dropped $2.8 billion to scoop up Cooper in 2021. And why not? This brand's been nailing the "more bang for your buck" game since 1914.
Its CS5 Ultra Touring tires delight commuters who just want a smooth, quiet ride without paying for hype. The Discoverer series? Built for trucks and SUVs that actually see dirt (not just mall parking lots). And when winter hits, Cooper uses Snow-Groove Technology to lock snow into the tread to create more traction on snowy roads, because sometimes, the best way to beat snow is with snow. Here's Cooper's secret sauce: While everyone was busy schmoozing big chain stores, it was winning over your neighborhood tire shop. You know, the place where they still hand-write your receipt and might toss in a free coffee while you wait. Oh, and those tires? Plenty of them still roll off assembly lines in good ol' USA factories.
Dunlop
Some tire brands are all talk. But Dunlop has the trophies to back it up. We're talking 34 wins at Le Mans (that's the 24-hour race where cars basically get tortured) and 84 Formula 1 victories. That's not just impressive ... that's "leave other tires in the dust" levels of dominance. And you know what's even better? Dunlop sneaks all that race-winning know-how into tires you can afford.
In Goodyear's family, Dunlop is the fun cousin, built to make your grocery getter feel a little sportier so your commute won't bore you to tears. The SP Sport series is where the magic happens. These tires stick to corners like they're scared of letting go, and they make highway on-ramps feel like your personal racetrack (within speed limits, of course).
Dunlop's roots are British, but its reach is global, and under Goodyear, it's still delivering that same balance of performance and everyday usability. There's a plot twist, though. Goodyear announced in January 2025 that it's selling Dunlop to Sumitomo for $701 million. The deal is expected to close by mid-2025, making this a major shake-up in the tire world.
Kelly Tires
Kelly is the no-frills champion of the tire world — straightforward, honest, and refreshingly uncomplicated. This brand has been part of the Goodyear family since 1935, making it one of the longest-running relationships in its tire empire. Kelly's whole vibe is "good tires, fair prices, no gimmicks." Its Kelly Edge A/S tires are the workhorses of the lineup, with all-season treads built to handle weather in every season without breaking a sweat. Need something for your truck or SUV? The Safari MT gives you decent traction for weekend camping trips without costing a truck payment.
What makes Kelly awesome? It's honest about what it is. No claims about "revolutionary compounds" or "race-inspired technology," just dependable rubber you can trust to get you wherever you need to go. Its tires typically cost up to 30% less than premium brands while delivering about 80% of the performance. Kelly is a go-to for drivers who want dependable tires without the high price tag. Whether you're rolling in a first car or trying to keep the family ride running smoothly, Kelly offers quality that doesn't stretch your budget. These tires are built to handle daily life — bumps, curbs, and all.
Mastercraft Tires
Now, let's pull back the curtain on another key player in the Goodyear lineup: Mastercraft Tires. If you're thinking, "I haven't heard much about this one," you're definitely not alone. Mastercraft doesn't chase the spotlight. It's all about getting down to business. Brought into the Goodyear family through the Cooper acquisition, Mastercraft brings a different kind of energy to the table: rugged, reliable, and built for people who expect more from their tires than just a smooth ride to work.
That's why its Courser lineup has become the unofficial tire of choice for people who regularly put their vehicles to work. With its side-biter design, the Courser MXT laughs in the face of rocks and mud. And the Courser Trail proves you don't have to sacrifice a comfortable ride for all-terrain capability. Mastercraft may have off-road cred, but that's not all it's good at. The Stratus line offers commuter-friendly comfort with a ride so calm it might just spoil you. And the Glacier MSR tires? Let's just say snow and slush don't stand a chance, especially since they have studdable tread, giving you the option to add even more bite when winter really gets mean.
Mickey Thompson
Meet the adrenaline junkie of Goodyear's tire family — Mickey Thompson. Born from the mind of a legendary speed demon who shattered the 400 mph barrier back in 1960 (on Goodyear tires, naturally), this brand arrived through the Cooper deal with one mission: build tires that laugh at limits. Think rubber so tough it treats drag strips, sand dunes, and rock crawls like a casual Sunday drive.
So, you can bet that these aren't your average tires. The Baja Boss series? It's basically the off-road equivalent of a superhero suit, Powerply XD tough to climb vertical rocks but somehow still street-legal (on paper, at least). The ET Street drag radials? They stick to pavement like superglue, perfect for unleashing unholy amounts of horsepower without spinning into oblivion.
You know what truly separates Mickey Thompson from wannabe performance brands? It does not compromise. While other companies try to balance extreme performance with everyday usability, Mickey Thompson says, "Nope," and builds tires to excel at one thing only. Want a tire that's perfect for both grocery runs and rock crawling? Look elsewhere. Want something to keep up with your extreme adventures? Look no further.
Starfire Tires
Starfire is the low-key, reliable option in Goodyear's tire family. While other brands try convincing you that their tires will transform your crossover into a lightning-fast Formula 1 car, Starfire takes a refreshingly different approach: "Look, we make solid tires that get you where you're going. The end." It's like the "anti-marketing" marketing strategy, and honestly? It works.
Starfire's game plan is beautifully simple, and that's the charm. The Solarus AS handles your daily grind like a champ. The WR boasts an advanced tread pattern to keep road noise down and your tread life up. And if you're rolling in a light truck or SUV? Starfire's got you covered with tough, no-nonsense tires that don't flinch at weekend hauls.
Starfire isn't the type to brag about its racing heritage or how it conquered some gnarly mountain trail. Nah. Instead, it offers something way cooler: tires so reliably boring that you'll honestly forget they're even on your car. And then, one day, you'll glance at your bank account and realize, "Hey, I haven't bought new tires in ages!" That's the real magic of Starfire — great performance without the premium price tag, letting you save your cash for more exciting adventures.
Roadmaster Tires
While most tires are busy chasing looks or speed, Roadmaster is out there doing the real work — keeping shelves stocked, packages delivered, and businesses moving, day and night. This is Goodyear's no-nonsense workhorse, built for truckers, fleets, and anyone who measures success in miles, not style points.
Roadmaster doesn't do flashy tread patterns or race-day swagger. Its whole personality is "get the job done." These tires clock in before sunrise, haul everything from lumber to frozen pizzas, and don't blink when the workday runs long. Whether you're running long-haul routes, regional deliveries, or city bus lines, Roadmaster has tires for every position — steer, drive, or trailer.
So, why do commercial fleet managers love Roadmaster? Because it nails the one thing that matters most: total cost of ownership. You might find a cheaper tire upfront, but Roadmaster wins in the long run, thanks to smart engineering, retreadable casings, and fuel-efficient designs that stretch every dollar across every mile. No, it won't win any beauty contests. But when you're 300 miles into a haul with a trailer full of someone else's high-dollar cargo, you want tires that treat "reliable" like the bare minimum, and Roadmaster delivers.
Avon Tyres
If tires had personalities, Avon would be the quiet legend with a wild past — calm on the surface, but with a history of tearing up tracks and carving corners like nobody's business. Born in Britain in the early 1900s, Avon earned its stripes in everything from hill climbs to endurance racing. These weren't just tires, either. They were road-hugging, rain-slicing, grin-inducing pieces of driving joy.
But times have changed. If you're looking for Avon car or truck tires in the U.S., here's the hard truth: you're out of luck. Goodyear now focuses the Avon brand solely on motorcycle tires in various sizes, and the motorsport division? That's being revived separately by Nova Motorsport over in Europe. So, unless you're shopping for a cruiser, tourer, or sportbike tire, you won't find Avons at your local shop.
Still, if you're on two wheels, you're golden. Avon's best-selling moto tires, including the Cobra Chrome, 3D Supersport, and Trekrider, are still available through select motorcycle dealers and online retailers. For car fans? The legacy lives on overseas ... and maybe, just maybe, it'll roar back onto U.S. roads someday.
Debica
Say hello to Debica, the quiet overachiever in Goodyear's tire family. This Polish-born brand has been all about maximum value with minimum fuss since 1937. When it joined Goodyear in 1995, Debica brought a no-nonsense attitude along with some serious manufacturing muscle. And it doesn't just make its own tires. Debica also builds tires for many other Goodyear brands across Europe. It's the behind-the-scenes MVP, keeping the whole team rolling while quietly holding its own.
As far as Debica's own tire lineup goes, it's pure practicality. The Passio series is your everyday sidekick, always ready for school runs, grocery stops, and weekend adventures. The Presto line kicks it up a notch for drivers who like their tires with a little attitude. And when winter shows up with a bad mood? The Frigo series keeps you steady using self-locking sipes to bite into snow and ice for extra grip when things get slippery.
There's just one catch: Debica is primarily sold in Europe, so if you're outside the EU, you might be out of luck. It's not widely available in the U.S. or other global markets. Want to give it a try? Your best bet is to order through eBay or check European-based sites that ship abroad; just be ready for some extra shipping fees.
Fulda
You know how some brands just follow regulations? Fulda helped write them. Imagine putting every new tire design through more than 50 brutal exams like some sort of rubbery SATs. Wet braking trials that could stop a charging bull. High-speed stability tests that would make your hair stand on end. Pass these tests? As if. Fulda aced them. But here's where it gets really interesting: Fulda didn't just take the EU tire label tests; it helped develop the whole grading system. When you see those A-B-C ratings on tires? You're looking at Fulda's homework.
The result? Tires so thoroughly vetted, they come with built-in confidence. Take the SportControl 2. This tire delivers crisp handling and wet-road grip with a side of high mileage. Or the Kristall Control HP, a winter tire built to handle icy roads, snowy mornings, and that sketchy hill everyone regrets choosing after the first real storm. Unfortunately, you won't find Fulda tires sitting in stock at your average U.S. tire shop. It's a European favorite, and that's where it mostly stays. But if you're willing to do a little digging through specialty importers, you just might get your hands on a set. And once you do, chances are, you'll be hooked.
Sava
How does a Slovenian tire brand end up at the center of Goodyear's European operations while flying completely under the radar? That's the Sava mystery. The timeline starts off simple: Vulkan builds the foundation, gets rebranded as Sava, and then Goodyear quietly slides in like a corporate magician, making the brand virtually disappear while keeping the factory buzzing.
And buzz it does. After a $105 million upgrade in 2018, the Kranj plant became a production powerhouse, churning out about 1.8 million large-diameter, high-spec tires each year. The place is packed with top-notch equipment and all the Goodyear tech you'd expect. The funny part? Most of those tires roll out for other brands in the family, not under the Sava name.
The brand still technically exists under the sprawling "Goodyear Dunlop Sava Tires" banner (try saying that five times fast). And if you dig around, you'll find product names floating on a mostly forgotten website. But trying to buy a set? That's where the trail goes cold. These days, Sava feels more like a phantom brand, quietly powering Goodyear's European tire machine from behind the curtain.