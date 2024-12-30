Who Was Mickey Thompson? The Story Behind The Top Speed Records

"Please don't kill my wife," Mickey Thompson begged on the morning of March 16, 1988, as a gunman stood over his wife, Trudy, in the driveway of their Bradbury, California home. After the gunman shot Trudy, his accomplice turned to Mickey, who was already wounded, and fatally shot him in the torso.

The assassins' identities remain unknown to this day. The man who ordered and orchestrated the killings, motocross promoter Michael Goodwin, was found guilty of two counts of murder in 2007. The motive was clear: Goodwin and Thompson had worked closely together for a few months in 1984, but the partnership ended with Thompson suing and winning hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages. Goodwin filed for bankruptcy in 1986, and apparently never forgave Thompson for the perceived infraction.

Mickey and Trudy Thompson's violent deaths have been the subject of several documentaries and extensive media coverage, perhaps overshadowing Thompson's accomplishments as a motorsports pioneer. But the story behind his career and top speed records deserves as much attention as the tragedies that colored his life.

