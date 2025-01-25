How Many Goodyear Blimps Are There? (And How To Track Where They're Going Next)
There are a total of four Goodyear Blimps located in various places in the U.S. and Europe. The three U.S. blimps are identified as Wingfoot One, Wingfoot Two, and Wingfoot Three. The "Wingfoot" name refers to the Goodyear company logo, which depicts the winged foot of the Roman god Mercury.
Mercury, who in mythology was the messenger of the gods as well as the commerce and travel patron, inspired Goodyear founder F.A. Seiberling to use this symbol to represent the company. Since 1925, the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has used its blimps as promotional vehicles for marketing its core consumer and industrial tire businesses.
The three U.S.-based Goodyear Blimps are based in various parts of the country. Wingfoot One is based near the Goodyear factory in Akron, Ohio, while Wingfoot Two is based near Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Wingfoot Three is located on the West coast, near Los Angeles, California. Between them, these three Goodyear Blimps cover events as varied as college football bowl games, golf tournaments, major auto races, and the Academy Awards.
The fourth Goodyear Blimp is located in Europe and is simply named "Europe Blimp." Its base is near Essen, Germany, from which it covers European events that include the 24 Hours of Le Mans auto race.
How can you track where the Goodyear Blimp is going next?
The three U.S.-based Goodyear Blimps can be tracked in a variety of ways. The Goodyear website features a page that lists all upcoming blimp appearances for the next two months. The U.S. blimps can also be followed on social media, including Instagram, Facebook, and X.
On January 1, 2025, the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced its 100th Anniversary Celebration of the Goodyear Blimp. This will include new event appearances along with Goodyear Blimp flights over more than 100 cities in both the U.S. and Europe. These events will include cultural events, music festivals, and more.
You may be interested to know that the current Goodyear Blimps are technically no longer blimps! As of 2014, when the first airship of the latest generation was built and launched, followed by its siblings in 2016, 2018, and 2020, the Goodyear Blimps are now actually zeppelins. Here's the difference: While blimps retain their shape solely from the gas pressure inside their skins and do not have any internal structure, zeppelins have a strong internal structure made of aluminum and carbon fiber, with the engines, the cabin, and all other major elements mounted to it.
The new Goodyear zeppelins are longer (246 feet vs. 192 feet), wider (65 feet vs. 50 feet), and faster (73 mph vs. 50 mph maximum) than the blimps they replaced. Each one can carry either one or two pilots and 15 passengers, and is powered by three Textron-Lycoming four-cylinder engines with an output of 197 horsepower each.