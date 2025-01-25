How Many Goodyear Blimps Are There? (And How To Track Where They're Going Next)

There are a total of four Goodyear Blimps located in various places in the U.S. and Europe. The three U.S. blimps are identified as Wingfoot One, Wingfoot Two, and Wingfoot Three. The "Wingfoot" name refers to the Goodyear company logo, which depicts the winged foot of the Roman god Mercury.

Mercury, who in mythology was the messenger of the gods as well as the commerce and travel patron, inspired Goodyear founder F.A. Seiberling to use this symbol to represent the company. Since 1925, the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has used its blimps as promotional vehicles for marketing its core consumer and industrial tire businesses.

The three U.S.-based Goodyear Blimps are based in various parts of the country. Wingfoot One is based near the Goodyear factory in Akron, Ohio, while Wingfoot Two is based near Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Wingfoot Three is located on the West coast, near Los Angeles, California. Between them, these three Goodyear Blimps cover events as varied as college football bowl games, golf tournaments, major auto races, and the Academy Awards.

The fourth Goodyear Blimp is located in Europe and is simply named "Europe Blimp." Its base is near Essen, Germany, from which it covers European events that include the 24 Hours of Le Mans auto race.