The Mind-Boggling Truth About Blimps

Everyone knows what a blimp is, but you're unlikely to have seen one of the large airborne transport vessels cast a shadow over your home town — with good reason. The blimp was a natural follow on from the hot air balloon, which first appeared in the late 18th century. By the 1850s, the powered airship had arrived, offering more control, longer range, and an increased passenger count.

Dirigibles, the class of vehicle that includes blimps, continued to rise in popularity in the following decades. One particular rigid airship picked up the name "Zeppelin" from its inventor, Count Ferdinand von Zeppelin. Von Zeppelin was an aviation enthusiast and German aristocrat whose advanced stye of dirigible design fast became the standard to beat, according to Zeppelin History. It included tail fins, rudders, an internal combustion engine, and a metal frame.

If we're being technical, rigid and semi-rigid airships are not blimps. The term blimp denotes a type of dirigible without structure. It's just a large, powered, gas-filled, balloon (via How Stuff Works). However, popular culture lumps them all together, and they're all equally rare sights outside of steampunk fiction, proto-metal album covers, and Grand Theft Auto V. So why is that?