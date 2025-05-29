This Pirelli Tire Tech Could Make Them Illegal To Sell In The US

Pirelli, the well-known Italian tire maker, has a new technology on the way that could run afoul of United States regulators. The new tech is called "Cyber Tyre" and, according to Pirelli is "first system based on sensorized tyres in the world to gather vital data and communicate this in real-time to the car. For a safer, tailor-made top driving experience with high performance levels." It consists of a suite of sensors built into the Pirelli P-Zero line of performance tires.

Advertisement

The data gathered, including pressure, temperature, and speed ratings, has a number of useful applications if you want to take a more granular approach to performance driving, or you want to see how you can shave a few seconds off your lap time. The first car to implement this technology as standard equipment overseas is the McLaren Artura. More data while driving, especially data that's geared towards performance driving, is never a bad thing, but the origin of the tech has Stateside regulators sounding alarms. According to a report from Reuters, it's the investment of Sinochem, a Chinese state-owned company, that raised concerns.