Who Owns BF Goodrich Tires And Where Are They Made?

With its origins dating back to the late 1800s, BF Goodrich has been a fixture in the consumer tire market for about as long as that market has existed. The tire maker came into being in Akron, Ohio, in 1870 when Benjamin Franklin Goodrich and Harvey W. Tew established Goodrich, Tew and Company, the partnership that would eventually transform into the BF Goodrich we've come to know. That company would soon establish itself as a player among other major tire brands like Goodyear, Firestone, and Uniroyal as one of America's "Big Four" tire makers.

Of course, BF Goodrich didn't start out making tires, with the company initially producing rubber hoses, belts, and bike tires. As the 1800s drew to a close, BF Goodrich began manufacturing its own pneumatic (or air-filled) tires, and over the years, the Goodrich brand would go on to branch out into various other market segments, including plastics, chemicals, and even aircraft components.

Despite the diversification of its product line, consumer tires remained the primary offering to bear the BF Goodrich brand, with members of the Goodrich family largely guiding the company's ship for much of the 20th Century. The 1980s proved turbulent for the Goodrich brand, however, with the faction that gave the company its name eventually selling off its tire division. That event occurred in 1988, with famed French tire maker Michelin ponying up $1.5 billion for Goodrich's operation. Michelin still owns the BF Goodrich name today, along with several other tire brands.

