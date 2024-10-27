Are Dunlop Tires & Goodyear The Same Company? A Look At The Brands' Relationship

In a world where the automotive industry is making rapid technological advancements in engineering and design, its easy for more fundamental safety features like tires to be overlooked. Yet considering recent research on how the millions of tons of nano-particles from tires impact the environment, their overall importance shouldn't be underestimated. Among SlashGear's top 11 major tire brands of 2024 was the internationally renowned Dunlop brand, which has a reputation for creating high performance tires in motorsports. The yellow-lettered company recently made news with the announcement of its innovative SportSmart Mk4 motorcycle tires, replacing the Mk3 with an array of enhancements like increased casing traction for improved mobility on tough surfaces, elevated precision, and a more efficient warm-up time for optimized racing performance.

Advertisement

However, in more recent years the Dunlop brand has undergone a variety of partnerships with managing companies in different regions. Currently two companies co-own the manufacturer — the Japanese firm Sumitomo Rubber Industry (SRI) acts as the minor stake holder with 25% ownership, partnering with the American Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company which has roughly 75% ownership. Of the two co-owners Goodyear manages the flow and distribution of Dunlop products throughout North American markets. Goodyear has successfully cultivated a strong built-in brand recognition largely due to effective marketing strategies a la the Goodyear Blimp as well as futuristic innovation like its recharging tires for EVs. Given each of their own unique histories, how then do both of these brands maintain the balance while keeping their separate identities in the industry?

Advertisement