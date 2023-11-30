Here's How Your Car Tires May Be Slowly Harming You (And Everybody Else)

Every discussion about automobiles' environmental impact focuses on their direct energy roots. For combustion-based machines, it's always the fossil remnant injecting harmful gases into the atmosphere. When it comes to electric cars, it's the batteries that raise concern. But one crucial aspect that has flown under the radar is the environmental burden of tires. More specifically, the tiny particles ejected from the surface over the natural course of wear and tear.

According to research (PDF) from the Imperial College London, six million tonnes of tire wear waste are produced worldwide annually. These particles can range in size from micrometers to nanometers and are observed in various forms depending on the wear mechanism. Researchers have discovered that numerous nano-sized particles, called 'ultrafine particles, are released in large amounts from tires. This is concerning because these particles are tiny enough to interact with our cells and might be harmful, especially since they contain toxic chemicals as their constituents used at the manufacturing stage.

In that batch of discarded ultrafine materials, the concentration of PM2.5 and PM0.1 particles is the highest. If that number rings some bells, that's because PM2.5 is advertised as the industry-wide metric for outdoor and indoor pollution. Based on previous research, constituents of automobile tires pose various kinds of health risks ranging from digestive and eye disorders to severe respiratory problems and organ failure. At the same time, they are seriously degrading marine biology at discarding hubs.