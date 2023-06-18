Fascinating Research Says EV Ride Sharing Could Worsen Air Pollution And Traffic Woes

Electric vehicles are seen as the solution to the pollution woes stirred by gas-guzzling cars. However, research says EVs might not be the cure-all for the environmental harm that comes form fossil fuel-based rides. Published in the Environmental Science & Technology journal, research notes that electrification by transportation networking companies such as Uber and Lyft can lead to a surge in deadheading, because these vehicles will have to travel extra miles as they shuttle between charging stations.

Deadheading is the technical term when vehicles like a semi or a cargo truck is towing an empty trailer. In the case of an electrified fleet engaged in higher instances of deadheading, that won't bode well for traffic, especially in urban areas.

"Furthermore, fast chargers are not as ubiquitous as gas stations, which means EVs have to travel farther each time they refuel than gasoline vehicles," says Parth Vaishnav, senior author of the research paper and an assistant professor at the University of Michigan's School for Environment and Sustainability.

The direct consequences of EV deadheading are increased traffic congestion, higher risks of accidents, and noise externalities. Quantitatively speaking, the risks of congestion, crash, and noise go up by 2-3% for each trip. Interestingly, the most notable outcome of the research was in terms of cost reduction.