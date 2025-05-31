10 Of The Fastest NATO Fighter Jets, Ranked By Top Speed

Since the world came across the first fighter jet — the Me 262 used by the Germans in 1944 at the end of WWII — it has known how great a power aerial warfare could be. It showed what speed combined with firepower could do for a country in war. The U.S.'s first fighter jet — Lockheed P-80 Shooting Star — was introduced in 1945. Today, after several years of evolution of fighter jets, they have become an integral part of any country's military armory. With time, countries came together in groups to respond to threats from enemy nations. NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) was established on April 4, 1949, and has 32 member countries hailing from Europe and North America.

NATO allies have some top-notch fighter jets from the U.S. and European makers. However, because America has a strong history and know-how in making high-level fighter jets, most of the NATO fighter jets are from the U.S. 24/7 Wall St. says that the U.S. has 10 times more fighter jets than the next NATO ally, Turkey. Some specific jet models are more common and popular because they are loaded with different airborne capabilities. Warplanes are not just made to operate at blistering speeds thousands of feet above the ground; they can also fly at low altitudes, which is a major need for combat missions and precision strikes.

This list ranks the 10 fastest NATO fighter jets by their top speeds. Notably, only fighter jets that saw active service were included.

