The Reason Why The F-22 Raptor Has A Gold Canopy

The F-22 Raptor jet fighter may eventually get replaced by the F-35A Lightning II, but that won't be for quite some time. After already investing $67.3 billion into developing the F-22, the United States Air Force isn't ready to let the advanced fifth-generation jet fighter go just yet. In fact, they have just invested even more into upgrading the F-22 Raptor to keep it in service into the 2040s. That's because the F-22 is an advanced jet fighter known for its stealth in the skies, and part of that stealth is the gold canopy.

Advertisement

The F-22 Raptor was developed by Lockheed Martin in partnership with Boeing and Pratt & Whitney with stealth (also known as low observables) in mind. From reconnaissance to aerial combat, the F-22 excels at it all due to its radar-cloaking design, which depends on its shape, materials, and finishings. Every little detail comes together to create a fighter jet with advanced aerial agility and the ability to go undetected.