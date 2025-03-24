The F-22 Raptor May Stay In Service Through The 2040s Thanks To These Upgrades
The F-22 Raptor cost a ridiculous amount of money as it became the first fifth-generation jet fighter – one of the reasons why Lockheed Martin and Boeing discontinued production of the F-22 in 2012. There are fewer than 200 in service today, with no more on the horizon. Still, that doesn't make the F-22 a bad plane; far from it. It's a stealthy beast with impressive capabilities that make it one of, if not the, deadliest interceptors to ever take to the sky.
The F-22 program ended with the delivery of the 195th aircraft to the U.S. Air Force. Since it's no longer being developed and the Air Force has moved on to the F-35A Lightning II, it stands to reason the F-22 isn't long for this world — but that couldn't be further from the truth. The F-22 is a capable fighter the U.S. invested a whopping $67.3 billion into developing and procuring, so it's not going anywhere.
As a 21st-century fighter, the F-22 brought forth a great deal of nascent technology, which helped in the development of the F-35 and other aircraft. Because the F-35 followed the F-22, some of its technology extends beyond its predecessor. New tech needs to be integrated to keep the F-22 flying into the 2040s, which is precisely what the Air Force is doing via a sensor upgrade package being installed on the existing F-22s in service.
A new sensor package updates and improves the F-22
Lockheed began working on the new sensor package in 2024 and has already conducted six successful flight tests. Other upgrades planned to keep the F-22 flying include a new infrared defensive system, more sensors, and stealthy range-extending drop tanks. The F-22 currently has drop tanks — fuel tanks that can be jettisoned — but they lack stealth capabilities. By using new low-drag tanks and pylons, designed to be more aerodynamic as well as stealthy, the F-22 will be able to fly further than its current range of 1,850-plus miles with less concern about detection.
News of the upgrades and their ongoing status was revealed at the Air Force's 2025 Warfare Symposium, where reps from Lockheed explained, "Last year, we completed six successful flight test demos for advanced sensors [to] extend the Raptor's ability to detect, track, ID, and eventually target, at range — I'll say tactically significant ranges — so it gives them the advantage in any fight" (via The War Zone). The nature of the sensors remains under wraps, but the infrared system will upgrade the F-22's missile-warning and long-range-detection abilities.
This will improve the F-22's survivability as well as its lethality in combat. The new sensor will use a distinctive infrared search and track system, which will network with other F-22s, further extending its effect. The ability to sense and see further will ensure the F-22 remains a preeminent interceptor to rival anything potential adversaries throw its way, and it will have the necessary capabilities to remain in service into the 2040s.