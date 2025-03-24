The F-22 Raptor May Stay In Service Through The 2040s Thanks To These Upgrades

The F-22 Raptor cost a ridiculous amount of money as it became the first fifth-generation jet fighter – one of the reasons why Lockheed Martin and Boeing discontinued production of the F-22 in 2012. There are fewer than 200 in service today, with no more on the horizon. Still, that doesn't make the F-22 a bad plane; far from it. It's a stealthy beast with impressive capabilities that make it one of, if not the, deadliest interceptors to ever take to the sky.

Advertisement

The F-22 program ended with the delivery of the 195th aircraft to the U.S. Air Force. Since it's no longer being developed and the Air Force has moved on to the F-35A Lightning II, it stands to reason the F-22 isn't long for this world — but that couldn't be further from the truth. The F-22 is a capable fighter the U.S. invested a whopping $67.3 billion into developing and procuring, so it's not going anywhere.

As a 21st-century fighter, the F-22 brought forth a great deal of nascent technology, which helped in the development of the F-35 and other aircraft. Because the F-35 followed the F-22, some of its technology extends beyond its predecessor. New tech needs to be integrated to keep the F-22 flying into the 2040s, which is precisely what the Air Force is doing via a sensor upgrade package being installed on the existing F-22s in service.

Advertisement