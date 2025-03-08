How Much Does The F-22 Raptor Actually Cost?

Fighter jets are some of the most advanced pieces of combat equipment on the planet, and it shouldn't come as a surprise to learn that they cost a bit more than your average sedan. The amount of money spent on design and engineering alone is enough to justify their incredibly high price tags, and many fighter jets have proven themselves in combat for the better part of a century. One of the most impressive fighter jets of the 21st century is the F-22 Raptor, operated by the United States Air Force.

The F-22 isn't an inexpensive plane, and the cost of developing the nascent technology that went into its design was staggeringly high. All told, the U.S. government spent $67.3 billion on the program, according to a report by the Congressional Research Service. Because fewer than 200 were ever produced, each aircraft cost taxpayers $369.5 million. This is the main reason that the F-22 Raptor was ultimately discontinued.

It doesn't perform poorly, nor is the F-22 outclassed by other fighters — it's simply too expensive to produce and maintain, and many of its features helped to inspire the design of the fighter jets that followed. Despite its cost, the F-22 is an incredibly useful fighter, and while the Air Force is more interested in pursuing the F-35 Lightning II and Gen 6 technology, its pilots continue to fly the F-22. They will continue to do so for the life of the program, which is expected to run through 2030 and beyond as a bridge for the Next-Generation Air Dominance Fighter that's currently in development.

