The Biggest Strengths And Weaknesses Of The Eurofighter Typhoon Jet

During the height of the Cold War, European countries were looking to create aircraft that could counter and exceed Soviet fighters' capabilities. Wisely, a group of nations banded together on the project as their leaders recognized the added strength of combining resources. The United Kingdom, Italy, and Germany created the EFA, or European Fighter Aircraft group, in the mid-1980s. At the time, U.S. fighter jets weren't an option due to their higher cost and Europe's desire to build and maintain its own manufacturing infrastructure.

After almost a decade, several tests, various prototypes, and redesigns, the Eurofighter 2000(later changed to Typhoon) was born. Fast-forward to today, and according to Leonardo Aurcraft, 680 Typhoons are operating in countries throughout Europe and the Middle East.

However, there does seem to be a strong divide between Eurofighter Typhoon proponents and those who oppose it. So, what does this fighter jet bring to the skies over the modern battlefield, and what shortcomings hold it back? Over the decades, aircraft have made increasing advancements, including the Eurofighter Typhoon and several of the best fighter planes and jets of all time.