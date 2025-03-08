US Fighter Jet Generations: A Complete History

American fighter jets serve dual roles as symbols of American power as well as enforcers of it. With a rich history of pilots who have undergone the most rigorous training programs in the world piloting the most advanced aircraft that engineers and scientists can create, the fighter jets of the U.S. military provide the United States with a great deal of airborne reach. Combined with air bases operated with global partners and the Navy's ability to operate offshore, America's jets project power worldwide.

The U.S. military invests an extraordinary amount of money into its aircraft. Furthermore, developing the most potent and advanced aircraft has remained a priority of the military ever since the close of the Second World War and the opening of the Cold War. Having a formidable adversary in the Soviet Union during the Cold War spurred continuous development, resulting in the regular introduction of new features and capabilities.

The competition led to a series of loosely defined designations of fighter jet generations, each categorized by particular attributes and abilities. Divisions between them are subject to interpretation and not widely agreed upon. Before we can truly understand the development of sixth-generation fighter jets in the upcoming decades, we must first look back at the five generations that led to them.

