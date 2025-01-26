5 Worst Fighter Jets To Fly For The US Air Force

The U.S. Air Force has been a crucial part of the U.S. military in numerous key moments in the history, such as the Vietnam War and the Afghanistan War. Engineering marvels such as the F-22 Raptor and the F-35 Lightning have cemented the U.S. Air Force's dominance in modern aerial warfare. However, the now-dominant Air Force hasn't always had this unfailing fortune with their fighter jets. Several fighter jets that aspired to be a cut above the rest with their speed and design often ended up duds, especially during the inception of jet-propelled fighters.

Jet engines brought a massive thrust boost to fighter planes when compared to the piston-based alternatives. The increase in thrust and greater height tolerance also meant a complete redesigning of various elements such as the wings and airframe to withstand the high-speed maneuvers. Moreover, the unreliability of the new engine always remained a problem with initial generations of fighters, for which some initial fighters also used a hybrid of piston and jet engines. As a result, several over ambitious jet fighters performed poorly due to failing one or many aspects of integrating the jet engine. Let's gloss through history and look at some of the worst fighter jets to be a part of U.S. Air Force's fleet.

