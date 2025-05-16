Why Do Fighter Jets Fly So Low?

If you happen to live near an Air Force or Naval Aviation base, there's a good chance you've seen various aircraft flying overhead. You've probably also thought to yourself, "Why do those fighter jets fly so low?" It's a good question because it's a practice that somewhat defies expectations. In movies, you rarely see a fighter jet fly low to the ground, as they almost always come in from high altitudes to strike their targets and leave the same way they came in.

Military pilots do indeed operate at relatively low altitudes for a variety of purposes. During training, it's very common for aircraft to remain below 10,000 feet, where they operate at around 287.7 mph. This is considerably slower than fighter jets like the F-35A Lightning II, which can move up to 1,200 mph. With that said, observers won't just see jets flying low, as the T-6 Texan II is a leading military training aircraft that pilots use to learn the basics of flight.

Fighter jets also fly under 10,000 feet while undergoing training for specific mission types. And if we're talking about combat operations, it's not uncommon for a fighter jet to keep low to the ground to avoid enemy radar detection. That said, this isn't as necessary today as it was in the past due to advanced stealth technology and the way modern radar systems detect inbound threats. Here are all the reasons why fighter jets fly low to the ground.

