Why The T-6 Texan II Is Becoming A Leading Military Training Aircraft

Modern fighter jets require a great deal of training and talent to fly, often requiring years before a pilot is certified. For example, it takes an average of 192 hours of training before a pilot can take off in a Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II, and that's only the beginning. What follows are years of training to bring pilots up to the standards they need to operate the aircraft. Because of this, many militaries don't throw new pilots into $100 million pieces of equipment.

For that, they use training aircraft, which are often very different from more advanced fighters. Still, most people would likely assume that the U.S. Air Force uses jets for training, but that's not always the case. Instead, prospective pilots must learn the basics of flight in a far less advanced aircraft. For some air forces, including the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF), the plane that's used to train its pilots is a propeller-driven single-engine aircraft that was first introduced as a military pilot trainer in 2001, the T-6 Texan II.

The U.S. Air Force began training with the T-6 Texan II at Randolph Air Force Base (AFB) and later moved its fleet of training planes to other locations around the U.S. Japan's selection of the trainer makes it one of at least 14 nations that employ the T-6 II or one of its variants. Of course, there's a reason modern militaries are using propeller-driven planes to train their pilots, and it comes down to the simple fact that the T-6 II is an outstanding and versatile aircraft.

