What Jets Does The US Air Force Use For Training?

It might come as a surprise to some that F-22 Raptor pilots don't go through flight school training in the Raptor. The same is true with the F-15 Eagle and F-16 Falcon. When you learn to swim, you don't dive right into the deep end. No, you start at the shallow end and work your way down until you have the basics. Whether your aspirations are to fly a fighter jet, a bomber, or a tanker, you're going to train in two out of three aircraft. All Joint Primary Pilot Training (JPPT) students on track to pilot an Air Force bomber-fighter, airlift-tanker, or a helicopter, will find themselves starting out in a T-6A Texan II. The T-1A Jayhawk, on the other hand, is there for students undergoing advanced training to fly an airlift or tanker.

Students hoping to get behind the stick of one of the Air Force's fifth-generation or its upgraded fourth-gen fighters will move on from the T-6A Texan II and train in a T-38 Talon. It's the only turbojet aircraft amongst the three trainers, which makes sense since those are the type of powerplants fighter jets use. Even B-1B Lancer pilots first train in the Talon. These planes give trainees the closest representation to the type of planes they'll be flying once they're placed with their squadrons.