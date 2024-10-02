The USAF Is Still Flying The B-1 Lancer 40 Years After Its Introduction: Here's Why

The United States Air Force has employed many types of bombers since it split off from the Army in 1947. While many outside the military know about bombers like the B-2 Spirit, that's only one of three aircraft that are the Air Force's strategic bombers. The other two are the B-52 Stratofortress and the B-1 Lancer, known within the service as the "Bone."

Advertisement

The B-1 has been around since 1985, making it the second-oldest strategic bomber after the B-52. There are many reasons why the Air Force continues to fly such ancient aircraft, but above all, they're reliable, incredibly useful, and almost impossible to locate and shoot down. That said, the B-1 has no stealth capabilities, but it has something else that keeps it active — a massive payload capacity of 75,000 pounds. Of the three strategic bombers currently operated by the United States, the B-1 can carry the largest payload.

That alone makes the B-1 Lancer one of the most effective and mission-capable aircraft in the Air Force's inventory. But there's more that keeps this decades-old aircraft flying the unfriendly skies across the globe. While the Air Force is in the process of retiring its B-1s, along with the B-2s and B-52s – replacing all three with Northrop Grumman's B-21 Raider – that process won't finish for a number of years, perhaps as late as 2040. That will leave the B-1 Lancer a major player in strategic and tactical bombing operations well into the future.

Advertisement