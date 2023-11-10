How The Northrop T-38 Talon Jet Prepares Air Force Pilots For The Skies

The U.S. Air Force owns and operates a wide variety of aircraft, so a jet specifically for training makes a lot of sense. A stripped-down jet with just the essentials is ideal for training pilots to fly by the seat of their pants and not rely too much on instrumentation and automated systems. For this purpose, since around 1960, the T-38 Talon has served as the primary trainer jet for the Air Force while also coming into use by several other countries. In that time, it has become a highly valued asset because of its ease of maintenance and excellent safety record. More than 70,000 pilots have trained on the T-38.

Even though it is a basic jet without armaments, the T-38's climb rate and altitude ceiling make it effective for aerial combat training. And because it is a supersonic jet, it can prepare trainees for supersonic flight, a requirement for flying fighters or bombers for the Air Force. The T-38 has been used to train pilots who went on to fly advanced aircraft such as the F-16 Fighting Falcon, the A-10 Thunderbolt, and the F-22 Raptor. The last of the nearly 1,200 Talons built was delivered to the Air Force by Northrop Grumman in 1972, but the model is so good at its job and so easy and inexpensive to maintain more than 500 are still in operation.