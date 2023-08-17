The US Air Force Is Getting A New Blended Wing Body Jet: Here's What We Know About It

Yesterday the United States Air Force announced that it is sponsoring JetZero to build a blended wing body (BWB) prototype. JetZero is an aviation startup founded in 2021 to bring BWB aircraft to the middle market. Notably, one of the company's co-founders is Mark Page, an engineer who worked with NASA in the 90s researching the tech and is even credited with inventing the first BWB.

JetZero likely caught the eye of the Air Force when the startup unveiled its 200-seat BWB proof-of-concept aircraft earlier this year. Now, the Department of Defense is investing $235 million over four years to fast-track the development of a BWB craft. The Air Force hopes to conduct flight testing in 2027 at the earliest.

The BWB concept has existed for some time, with aviation companies such as Airbus tinkering with the concept in the past. However, according to the Air Force, new technological advancements have finally made large-scale production of the craft possible. Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations, and Environment Dr. Ravi Chaudhary called the sponsorship a "game-changing milestone for the Air Force in our efforts to maintain the advantage of airpower effectiveness against any future competitors." But what are the advantages of a BWB aircraft, and who will benefit from it?