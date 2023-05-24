Forget Fully-Electric Planes; Hydrogen Tech Is Closer Than You Think

Hydrogen and air travel have had something of an on-again-off-again relationship, but the technology has changed substantially since the days of the Hindenburg disaster and the future is once again looking bright for hydrogen aircraft. New companies like Universal Hydrogen in the U.S. and ZeroAvia in the U.K. have been setting up manufacturing partnerships, attracting investments from key aviation industry players, and — crucially — completing successful test flights of hydrogen-powered airplanes.

The Department of Defense experimented with hydrogen powered planes as far back as the 1950's using a Martin B-57 Canberra, while the Soviet Union converted a Tupolev aircraft (Tu-155) to use hydrogen in the 1980's. But why is this concept making a strong resurgence now?

Hydrogen is the most abundant element, accounting for 9 out of 10 atoms in the entire universe. It's also extremely energy dense and much lighter than jet fuel — lighter than air, in fact — which is what makes it an appealing fuel for rocket launches. But hydrogen has its challenges too. For one, it takes up a lot of volume when it's a gas, which is typically the form it takes on Earth. To change it into a liquid requires lowering its temperate below -423°F and then storing it in insulated tanks, which is both expensive and energy intensive. Additionally, there isn't infrastructure in place to produce, store, and transport hydrogen fuel. But the benefits may be beginning to outweigh the costs.