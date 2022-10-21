Here's How Hydrogen Could Soon Fuel SpaceX Rockets

Hydrogen gas can be extracted in a number of ways. Petrofac notes that depending on the method of producing hydrogen gas, it is referred to as green hydrogen, blue hydrogen, and by other color-coded naming conventions.

Green hydrogen makes use of electrolysis, or the splitting of water into discreet oxygen (O2) and hydrogen molecules (to be bound together into H2), according to Petrofac. This provides humans with the ability to harness the locomotive power held within hydrogen while also protecting the environment for future generations. Instead of adding greenhouse gasses to the atmosphere, this process simply creates oxygen as a byproduct.

GHI's Hydrogen City project aims to add billions of kilograms of liquified hydrogen gas to the global reserve each year, allowing for increased usage in both rocket flight and many other applications. GHI notes that the produced green hydrogen will be stored in the Piedras Pintas Salt Dome and then delivered to SpaceX in Brownsville, pushed along to Corpus Christi, and delivered to other end users beyond that point. The production will help alleviate Texas grid reliance by facilitating current and future hydrogen-fueled power plants and will make its way into other fuels and commercial applications such as the production of ammonia products and fertilizers.