10 Of The Most Commonly Used Fighter Jets In Recent History
Fighter jets are essential to any military force. Be it the U.S. or China, every country's air and naval forces rely on an extensive collection of modern and well-designed fighter jets to protect the nation. While Lockheed Martin has undoubtedly manufactured some of the best fighter jets in recent history, Sukhoi and Eurofighter are other top manufacturers that have exceeded expectations by making up large portions of military fleets worldwide.
Fighter jets can be multi-role, possessing air-to-air and air-to-ground combat abilities or limited to air-to-air attacks. The ideal combination for any military is to have a good balance of each aircraft working in conjunction to form a disciplined and organized force. Nations are rallying behind advanced, new-gen fighter jets that can meet the specific requirements of their military.
However, some jets are so ideally crafted that it becomes a goal of all top nations to acquire them for their fleets. Once a jet has proved its worth in the force, its producing nation can expect more orders from non-producing nations. Consequently, some fighter jets are in the possession of multiple countries despite their location on the world map. These jets have established a strong presence in militaries worldwide in recent history.
Lockheed Martin F-16
Manufactured by Lockheed Martin, the F-16 Fighting Falcon is a fourth-gen aircraft built with supersonic abilities. The U.S. became the first-ever user of F-16 fighter jets in 1978 and continues to dominate in ownership with the most significant number of F-16s present in its military. Besides the United States, Turkey, Israel, and Egypt also deploy a fair share of these Fighting Falcons in their fighter jet fleet.
As of 2025, the F-16 fleet makes up 15% of the world's combat aircraft, with 2,084 active units, according to FlightGlobal's statistics. Meanwhile, the total number of F-16s manufactured is over 4,600. The F-16 quickly became a beloved jet precisely due to its maneuverability, which was made possible by a lightweight design resulting in a total weight of only 23,000 pounds, less than half of the previous-gen F4 Phantom. The Fighting Falcon also got many upgrades over the years, adding to its efficiency and making it challenging to build a fighter jet that can rival the F-16.
The latest variant, the Block 70/72 F-16, is equipped with an enhanced radar system and significantly improved structural strength. Minor hits cannot damage the jet, enabling it to deliver a performance worth every penny for an extended period. Radar improvements also allow pilots to better analyze the target and its surroundings, considering every relevant factor before confirming the attack.
Chengdu J-7
Built specifically for the People's Liberation Army Air Force of China, the Chengdu J-7 is another common aircraft widely spotted in military fleets around the world. In particular, the J-7 is reserved for local use in the Chinese fleet, with a separate export version that goes by the name F-7. However, the major specifications remain the same across the two variants. Paving the way for innovation, the production line for the J-7 was halted in May 2013 after building over 2,400 jets that made their way into the military forces of Bangladesh, China, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Egypt, and other nations.
The Chinese have built 54 variants for the J-7 fleet, 28 for domestic use in China and 26 for export. This serves as further confirmation of the popularity of this fighter jet, which does a respectable job in ground attack missions and short-range air-to-air combat, even in harsh weather conditions. As it has been phased out by rapidly advancing aerospace technology, its primary user, China, retired the J-7 fleet in 2023. However, the interceptor aircraft can still be spotted in operation by other international forces to this day.
Mikoyan MiG-29
The MiG-29 Fulcrum is a fourth-gen fighter jet that has served in the Russian military since 1983. With nearly 1,600 units produced since its creation, many countries operate the aircraft, notably Russia, India, Egypt, and Ukraine. In 2024, more than 20 nations had the MiG-29 in their military, with Russia on top of the list.
Russian aerospace concern Mikoyan developed the Fulcrum in response to the American F-15 Eagle and F-16 Fighting Falcon. The international community rushed to put their hands on the advanced MiG-29 because it was cheaper than its American counterparts while providing advanced features like an infrared tracking system. This multi-engine jet can achieve a stunning speed of Mach 2.35, or 1,803 mph, with the ability to cover a range of 1,345 nm, or 1,548 miles. On top of this, the MiG-29 can achieve altitudes of up to 56,000 feet. Combining its enormous range and high altitude, this fighter jet is a superb choice for surveillance missions.
Later variants of this aircraft continued to add more features to meet the growing demands of military forces and to stay relevant in times of fast-changing technology. The MiG-35 was introduced in an attempt to modernize the original MiG-29 aircraft. However, a complete replacement is still not in sight due to the widespread success of its predecessor and financial limitations, which delayed the MiG-35 program.
Dassault Mirage III
The Mirage III is a bomber aircraft that has been serving in various military forces since the late '50s. Over the years, approximately 90 versions of Mirage III have come out, each tweaked for updates and new missions, with an ultimate total production number of over 1,400. Common users of this aircraft include Pakistan, South Africa, Brazil, Australia, Argentina, and Lebanon.
Initially, the Mirage III was introduced as a fighter bomber, but with time, newer variants, like the Mirage IIIC, took on specific roles. The IIIC entered operational service in 1961 with a mission to perform primarily as an interceptor. The variant following this was the Mirage IIIE, which focused on performing air-to-ground strikes from low altitudes. It proved successful internationally, with several countries adopting it into their fleets, including Pakistan, Switzerland, Spain, and Venezuela. The impressive top speed of 1,312 mph and a climb rate of 16,000 feet per minute make it a beloved aircraft across the globe, especially in Pakistan, which even has a dedicated Mirage rebuild factory.
Sukhoi Su-25
The Su-25 Frogfoot is a successful product of Russia's Sukhoi aircraft builder, with more than 1,200 units produced. Keeping up with modern technology and advancements, there have been numerous variants of the Su-25, including both single-seat and two-seat models.
It mainly serves as a strike aircraft and maintains a significant footprint internationally, being used by the militaries of many countries, including Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Bulgaria, North Korea, and others. Part of its widespread appeal revolves around its fire rate of 1,000 to 3,000 shots per minute and capacity to carry up to 4,400 kg (9,700 pounds) of ordinance, including various missiles, bombs, and rockets. Air forces primarily rely on the Su-25 as a ground attack platform. The aircraft is known for its durable armor and includes a sturdy cockpit created with steel and titanium to offer added protection for the pilot in case of direct contact.
The Su-25 came into service in 1984, and in 2017, Russia stopped producing more units. This in no way meant the removal of the Su-25 fleet from the Russian military, as it still operates at least 250 Frogfoots in addition to an array of other Sukhoi fighter jets.
F-35 Lightning II
Another masterpiece by Lockheed Martin, the F-35 Lightning II undoubtedly holds a place in the list of the most commonly used fighter jets in recent history. It is a single-engine supersonic aircraft earmarked as the future of the American military. The F-35 offers three variants – A, B, and C — each varying slightly regarding the takeoff style. The F-35A employs conventional takeoff and landing, while the F-35B has short take-off/vertical landing capabilities, and the F-35C is geared for aircraft carrier operations. Aside from how they get into the air, all variants are similar in performance, capable of reaching a top speed of Mach 1.6, or 1,227 mph, making this fifth-gen aircraft a foremost pick for the U.S. and its allies, including Germany, Australia, Denmark, Israel, Italy, and the U.K.
Manufacturer Lockheed Martin claims the F-35 is the "most lethal, survivable, and connected fighter aircraft in the world." The jet is integrated with an advanced electronic warfare system and sensor fusion, which collects information from across the battlespace and delivers a clear idea of the situation to the pilot. Over 1,100 units of F-35 exist worldwide, having achieved a combined total of more than 983,400 flight hours. Its widespread adoption and nearly a million hours of flight time reflect the F-35's status as one of the most advanced jets in the world.
Boeing F/A-18
This American-made fighter jet is in the possession of various nations worldwide, such as the U.S., Australia, Canada, Finland, and Switzerland. Although the F/A-18 is a fairly old jet that began operation in 1983, it still makes up a decent portion of the military fleet for several nations.
The core feature distinguishing it from an interceptor aircraft is its ability to perform both fighter and ground attack roles, as indicated by the F/A designation in its name, which stands for fighter and attack. Since its introduction, many variants of the F/A-18 have been incorporated into the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. The latest E and F variants have a payload capacity of over 9,000 pounds, making it an ideal aircraft to carry fuel and weapons.
FlightGlobal indicates an active fleet of 827 aircraft worldwide, making up 6% of the world's active combat aircraft. The versatility of the F/A-18 makes it a popular choice to date, and recently, Boeing secured a deal worth $1.1 billion to produce additional examples of this military aircraft. Unfortunately, the company announced it would cease the production of F/A-18 jets by 2027. The Lockheed Martin F-35Cs will replace these iconic jets in the U.S. Marine Corps by 2030.
Eurofighter Typhoon
The Eurofighter Typhoon was developed in a joint effort between four European countries, namely the U.K., Germany, Italy, and Spain. These four nations are the primary users of this European fighter aircraft but are not the only ones. Austria and other Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait also have this multi-role jet in their air forces. The active worldwide fleet comprises around 533 jets, which accounts for 4% of the active combat aircraft around the globe, per FlightGlobal's research.
Eurofighter calls the Typhoon the "world's most advanced swing-role combat aircraft." It can attain a maximum height of 55,000 feet, making it an excellent choice for enemy surveillance and surprise attacks. It has a highly flexible design that allows it to steadily shift between air-to-air and air-to-ground combat missions, with a maximum speed of Mach 2, or 1,534 mph, at altitude and Mach 1.25, or 959 mph, at sea level. All these features of the Eurofighter Typhoon make it an excellent fighter jet with major appeal on the international market.
The Eurofighter Typhoon remains one of the most common fighter jets more than 30 years after its first takeoff in 1994. Several nations are still actively employing this fighter in their fleets, with the most recent being Spain, which seeks to add to its complement of Typhoons, and Italy, which ordered 24 in 2024, taking the total units to be produced to over 680.
Dassault Rafale F4
The Rafale twin-engine fighter jet is the proud work of the French, so it is no surprise that the French Air Force and French Navy own the largest fleets of Rafale F4 aircraft — 231 combined. Several other countries worldwide have been eyeing to bag this French creation for their forces, including the UAE, which received its first Rafale delivery in January 2025, with another 79 jets expected in the near future. More and more nations are showing interest in equipping the modern Dassault Rafale F4 in their military fleet, with the most recent being Oman and India, helping total up more than 500 aircraft to be produced for export.
The Rafale F4 is one of the most agile fighter jets in the world. It has three variants, all possessing a highly capable sensor system that aids the pilot in making quick and smart decisions at a high altitude. The rapidly growing F4 production will soon take the aircraft even higher in the ranks of most commonly used jet fighters, adding to their numbers in air fleets worldwide.
Sukhoi Su-27/Su-35
The Sukhoi Su-27 was an aircraft that later evolved into the Su-35 to meet modern standards. The Su-35 is among the most advanced Russian jets of all time, with other countries also owning or in talks to receive the airframe, such as Iran, Egypt, and China. What makes it a favored jet is its ability to attack enemies in the air, on the ground, and via naval operations, thanks to its extensive optical locating and radar control systems.
The Su-35 is a multi-role fighter with a single engine capable of cruising up to Mach 2.25, or1,726 mph. Taking a step further from its predecessor, the Su-35 is an improved version of the Su-27 with a lower maintenance cost, aerodynamic design, and a modern avionics system. On top of high speed, the supermaneuverable design, which includes advanced features like thrust vectoring, offers the pilot tighter control over the aircraft in dogfight scenarios, giving the fighter jet an edge in aerial combat.
With several attractive features packed into this Sukhoi jet, it's no surprise that countries are adding them to their fleets. Russia anticipates producing more units to meet the growing international demand in the coming years. As of February 2025, Russia has around 100 Su-35s, China 24, and the Iranian government hopes to add the airframe to its arsenal. Roughly 150 units have been produced to date, with several more already in production.