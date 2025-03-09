10 Of The Most Commonly Used Fighter Jets In Recent History

Fighter jets are essential to any military force. Be it the U.S. or China, every country's air and naval forces rely on an extensive collection of modern and well-designed fighter jets to protect the nation. While Lockheed Martin has undoubtedly manufactured some of the best fighter jets in recent history, Sukhoi and Eurofighter are other top manufacturers that have exceeded expectations by making up large portions of military fleets worldwide.

Fighter jets can be multi-role, possessing air-to-air and air-to-ground combat abilities or limited to air-to-air attacks. The ideal combination for any military is to have a good balance of each aircraft working in conjunction to form a disciplined and organized force. Nations are rallying behind advanced, new-gen fighter jets that can meet the specific requirements of their military.

However, some jets are so ideally crafted that it becomes a goal of all top nations to acquire them for their fleets. Once a jet has proved its worth in the force, its producing nation can expect more orders from non-producing nations. Consequently, some fighter jets are in the possession of multiple countries despite their location on the world map. These jets have established a strong presence in militaries worldwide in recent history.

