Aviation shaped the 20th century. Through both World Wars and the Cold War, superpowers like the United States and the former USSR, Russia, pulled out all the stops and spent countless resources to build and operate the most sophisticated machines on the planet.

With nothing less than world hegemony at stake, the history of the jet age took off with the roar of jet engines and the crack of a sonic boom. Ever since, fighter jets have been beloved and feared by those who design, fly, and rely on them for security.

American fighter planes have taken center stage on the silver screen and in conflict zones around the planet. From the since-retired F-14 Tomcat we saw in "Top Gun" to the F-35 Lightning II whizzing around screens in the Marvel Universe, there has been no shortage of glory for American fighters. And for its part, Russia designed and deployed its own advanced fighter jets to counter what it perceived as an American threat.

In honor of the rivalry that has pushed aviation technology to the limit for decades, let's examine 10 of the most advanced Russian fighter jets of all time.

