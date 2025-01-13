5 Of The Most Agile Fighter Jets In The World

"Supermaneuverability," Lockheed Martin posted on LinkedIn in 2023. "When we use this phrase in reference to the F-22, we're talking about the 35,000 pounds of thrust in each engine and advanced surface controls that help it deliver air dominance above other fighter aircraft."

Advertisement

Sophisticated controls and powerful engines, of course, are two of the defining characteristics of fighter jets. The fact is, though, only select models are super maneuverable. One example is the formidable Raptor, the first completed model of which arrived in 1997. A collaborative effort between the expertise of Boeing, Pratt & Whitney, and other aviation heavyweights beyond Lockheed Martin was required to bring the project to life, each building separate elements of the F-22.

Of course, aircraft manufacturers enjoy boasting of the capacities of their products, but the pilots most experienced with them have a unique insight to offer. In a video for Lockheed Martin on YouTube, Capt. Samuel Larson, also known as "RaZZ," shared his experience with the F-22 Demo Team: "In the demonstration, we really get to showcase the extreme capabilities of the jet," Larson enthused, "extreme angles of attack, extreme thrust, the things it can do ..."

Advertisement

Some of the aircraft's most extraordinary traits are a result of its thrust vectoring nozzles and the aforementioned thrust. Its dual F119-PW-100s offer 70,000 pounds of thrust between them, also giving it the additional capacity to supercruise. By doing so, the model is rendered less reliant on its wasteful and inefficient afterburners.