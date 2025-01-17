Why Is The MiG-29 Fighter Jet Called The Fulcrum?

Americans are accustomed to calling military aircraft by a name other than the F-22 or F35, so those jets are commonly referred to as the Raptor or Lightning II. Not every world power follows this custom, though. The Russian military commonly uses the manufacturer designation, such as MiG-29 or Su-57. For instances like that, NATO created a system of names that let military personnel quickly relay the type of plane they're talking about. In the case of the MiG-29 fighter jet, NATO gave it the reporting name "Fulcrum."

A fulcrum, according to Merriam-Webster, is "the support about which a lever turns." A pivot. "Fulcrum" aptly described the MiG-29, as it flew circles around NATO fighters during the '80s, representing a pivot in Soviet aerospace engineering. The Fulcrum's abilities were due in part to its twin Isotov RD-33 turbofans, pushing it as fast as Mach 2.3. It wasn't as fast as the F-15 Eagle, which could hit Mach 2.5, but it outran just about any other fighter.

It wasn't so much its speed that shone, though, as it was the plane's maneuverability. In a comparison between the MiG-29 and F-16, the Fulcrum has superior agility, making immediate and sustained turns at 28 degrees per second versus the F-16's 26. While early versions of the MiG-29 performed slightly worse than its Western counterparts due to a lack of fly-by-wire avionics, they were light-years ahead of their predecessors. This was the first Soviet-made fourth-generation fighter jet, a pivotal design for the USSR.

