10 Expensive Cars That Look Cheap

Some luxury cars shout their elegance and don't try to hide their price tags. Take the Rolls Royce Ghost Series II: Its towering grille is a throwback to an era where the "drag coefficient" was an alien concept. If you can afford a Rolls, you can afford the gas that disappears into the vastness of its 6.7-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine. The Ghost is for folks who don't have to ask what it costs, and it looks like it. Not only do Rolls drivers not care if their cars look expensive, they prefer it that way.

On the other end of the luxury spectrum are expensive cars which don't really look the part. Call it stealth luxury — a kind that whispers rather than shouts. In some cases, it might not be intentional. Consider the Cimarron from the 1980s, a Cadillac everyone forgot existed, if they're lucky. It looked cheap because it was a re-badged J-body economy car, like a Chevy Cavalier or a Buick Skylark, with a different grille and a few extra standard features.

These days, automakers have gotten better at distinguishing between models, even when they share DNA. For instance, the current Honda Civic and the Acura Integra share a platform and some engine choices, but have noticeably different sheet metal and driving feels. However, some high-end luxury models are intentionally designed to resemble their cheaper showroom siblings, and that's what we're focusing on. Looking "cheap" is subjective, but these following models' window stickers arguably belie their appearances.

