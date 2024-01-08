10 Of The Fastest SUVs Ever Made, Ranked By Top Speed

Maserati's fastest SUV is the Levante Trofeo, with an officially claimed top speed of 188 mph. It's powered by a 580 horsepower twin-turbo V8 engine, which was developed and built in collaboration with Ferrari. It sounds like a Prancing Horse too, with an exhaust note that only encourages you to keep your foot buried for as long as the road and your confidence will allow.

The SUV looks the part, too, with its Trofeo branding and red accents adding a bit of flair to what's already one of the best-looking cars in its segment. However, step inside, and some design compromises become apparent. Our reviewer noted that some of the switchgear and the infotainment system were clearly shared with cheaper Stellantis models. Considering our test car's sticker price was north of $150,000, that seemed a little stingy on Maserati's part.

We also thought the cabin felt less roomy overall than the Levante Trofeo's rivals and the ride was less comfortable even with its softest suspension settings. It's far from a perfect SUV, then, but even if we had our doubts about its competitiveness as a daily driver, it's impossible to argue with its soundtrack or performance credentials.