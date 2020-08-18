ABT Audi RSQ8-R produces 740 hp and is limited to 125 units

ABT is a company famous today for turning already powerful Audi sports cars into customized rolling pieces of artwork with even more power and style. It’s latest vehicle is the ABT RSQ8-R, and the company has tuned it to deliver 700 hp and 880 Nm of torque. Buyers can also opt for an ABT Engine Control that works in conjunction with a specially designed intercooler to bump the horsepower to 740 and torque to 920 Nm.

Buyers can also opt for an additional package that increases the top speed to 315 km/h. Other features include a special exhaust system with four 102 mm carbon tips to improve sound and style. The beautiful green vehicle seen in the images here also wears the optional aero package with numerous carbon fiber elements.

The aero package includes front skirt add-ons, a front lip with add-on, mirror caps, side skirts, wheelhouse ventilation, fender extensions, rear skirt add-on, and a rear spoiler. The Audi rolls on 23-inch flow-forming ABT High-Performance HR wheels wearing 295/35 R23 tires.

The interior is also upgraded for additional style. Buyers get an ABT steering wheel upgrade, new start-stop-switch, and a shift knob cover. The company also revises the armrests in the center console as well as the seats. The door sills show off the individual number of the car out of the 125 available.

The floor mats also get a model logo, and special plaques, lettering, and logos adorn the inside of the vehicle. It’s unclear how much the vehicle will cost, but it’s beautiful. Considering the standard version of the vehicle is already very expensive, we would assume this ride will be well into the six-figure range.