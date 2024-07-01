Honda Civic Type R Vs. Acura Integra Type S: What's The Difference?

The Honda Civic Type R and the all-new Acura Integra Type S share the same fundamental architecture and hardware, but do offer slightly different driving experiences. The modified chassis is from eleventh-gen Civic underpinnings, while the Type R and Type S both have a 2.0-liter K20C1 turbocharged four-cylinder engine.

However, the Acura Integra Type S has a slight power advantage over the Civic Type R, but the torque figure remains identical. The Type S has 320 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, while the Honda Civic Type R has 315 horsepower. Despite this, it's interesting that both cars produce peak power at 6,500 rpm. Meanwhile, peak torque arrives at 2,600 to 4,000 rpm.

The Honda Civic Type R and Acura Integra Type S also share a front-wheel drivetrain and a six-speed manual gearbox with the same gear ratios and rev-matching controls. Moreover, they both have a lightweight single-mass flywheel and a helical limited-slip differential.