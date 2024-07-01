Honda Civic Type R Vs. Acura Integra Type S: What's The Difference?
The Honda Civic Type R and the all-new Acura Integra Type S share the same fundamental architecture and hardware, but do offer slightly different driving experiences. The modified chassis is from eleventh-gen Civic underpinnings, while the Type R and Type S both have a 2.0-liter K20C1 turbocharged four-cylinder engine.
However, the Acura Integra Type S has a slight power advantage over the Civic Type R, but the torque figure remains identical. The Type S has 320 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, while the Honda Civic Type R has 315 horsepower. Despite this, it's interesting that both cars produce peak power at 6,500 rpm. Meanwhile, peak torque arrives at 2,600 to 4,000 rpm.
The Honda Civic Type R and Acura Integra Type S also share a front-wheel drivetrain and a six-speed manual gearbox with the same gear ratios and rev-matching controls. Moreover, they both have a lightweight single-mass flywheel and a helical limited-slip differential.
Settling the score between the Type R and the Type S
Equipped with a similar chassis, 2.0-liter turbo engine, six-speed manual, adaptive suspension, and front-wheel drivetrain, the Honda Civic Type R and Integra Type S are not far apart in the performance department. The Civic Type R could rush from 0-60 mph in 4.9 seconds, and demolish the quarter mile in 13.5 seconds at 106 mph. Meanwhile, the Integra Type S could accelerate to 60 mph from a standstill in 5.1 seconds and reach the quarter mile in 13.7 seconds at 105 mph.
For context, both cars share a similar 107.7-inch wheelbase, a 64.0-inch front track, and a 63.5-inch rear track. But then again, the Acura Integra Type S weighs about 29 pounds more than the Civic Type R, thanks to more cabin insulation and sound-deadening materials. Acura is to Honda as Lexus is to Toyota, so it's only logical for the Integra Type S to have a more quiet, serene cabin for everyday driving.
The Acura Integra Type S has a higher starting MSRP
The base price is the most prominent difference between the Honda Civic Type R and Acura Type S, not including dealer markup. The 2024 Civic Type R starts at $45,890 (including the $1,095 destination fee), and has a nine-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 10.2-inch digital instrument display, a 12-speaker Bose premium stereo system, wireless smartphone charging, dual-zone automatic climate control, Brembo front brakes, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
On the other hand, the 2024 Acura Integra Type S has a $52,995 starting MSRP. The sub-$7,000 price difference gives you more goodies in return; including a 16-speaker ELS Studio premium audio system, a 5.3-inch heads-up display, perforated Ultrasuede upholstery, active sound control, a nine-inch touchscreen display, Brembo front brakes, and a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster.
The Acura Integra Type S is for drivers who want a sport-luxury four-door car with a manual gearbox. Meanwhile, the Honda Civic Type R is rougher around the edges and has a more hardcore vibe. The Integra Type S and Civic Type R may technically be the same car, but they fulfill different roles in the automotive spectrum for slightly different customers.