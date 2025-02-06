3 Major Car Brands Chrysler Discontinued

Of the Big Three carmakers in the U.S., Chrysler has seen the greatest changes in its domestic lineup. Ford and General Motors were involved in more foreign intrigue such as the sales of Volvo and SAAB, but their churn of domestic brands is minimal. From the 1910s until it became part of Stellantis, Chrysler brands have been brought in and then put aside. Unlike Ford with the Edsel, these brands didn't die from a pileup of gross miscalculations. Errors occurred for sure, and changing customer preferences have caught the major manufacturers by surprise more than once. For Chrysler, though, most of its now-defunct brands don't carry the burden of shame that still dogs the long-shuttered Edsel.

The brands that Chrysler shelved were quite popular at one time. For some, after a peak, the end came quickly. For others, the marque slipped away after a long decline. Here are some of the brands that Chrysler fostered and developed, only to abandon when their circumstances changed.