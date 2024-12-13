Plymouth Superbird Vs. Dodge Charger Daytona: Are They The Same Car?

It's no secret that car brands often take inspiration from one another — the Mazda MX-5 Miata was heavily inspired by the Lotus Elan, even being called a "shameless copy." But companies taking design elements of earlier cars into the future is nothing new. However, some cars look so similar that people are often confused if they are even different cars altogether. One example of that is the Dodge Daytona and the Plymouth Superbird, two pointed cars with massive wings.

While both of these cars came out around the same time and for the same reason, they are not the same car. The Dodge Charger Daytona came out in 1969 and the Plymouth Road Runner Superbird came out one year later, both muscle cars focused on aerodynamics to compete in NASCAR competitions. The two cars dominated in 1970, winning a combined 38 races that year alone. But was one car better than the other?

[Featured image by Jeremy via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped & Scaled | CC BY 2.0]