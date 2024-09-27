10 Non-Toyota Cars Powered By Toyota Engines

While the nearly century-old Toyota's loom factory beginnings may have been humble, the Japanese manufacturer now sits at the top of the food chain, claiming an enviable 10.7% of the global automotive market as of 2023.

Toyota's cars have undoubtedly been the main driving force on its road to global domination, but they were ably aided by the excellent engines it's built over the years. These engines may not have the romance of a big, throbbing V8, but units like the high-performance 2JZ-GTE and ubiquitous 1ZZ-FE have made a name for themselves over the years for their performance and reliability.

These Toyota engines are, of course, best associated with the company's cars. The Toyota Supra, MR2, and the many generations of the Corolla have all used the company's engines, often to great effect. But Toyota hasn't shied away from providing its engines to other carmakers, either. Sure, it's not necessarily common, but a handful of non-Toyota cars have packed Toyota power under the hood over the years. Read on to find out what they are.

