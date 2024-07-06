7 American Cars Built With Foreign Engines

For those in the United States, there is always a debate when someone is looking to get a new car: deciding between a vehicle made domestically or abroad. Each side of the debate has its preconceived notions, such as American cars being able to deliver power and muscle, with internationally made cars leaning towards reliability. As technology evolves, the dividing line between domestic and international vehicles has certainly lessened, but when it comes down to it, the buyer must choose what they want to invest thousands of dollars in depending on their needs and preferences.

However, the two sides are not always mutually exclusive. Over the years, many American automakers have made deals with international brands. Usually, this sort of collaboration results in an opening in the marketplace for a company that doesn't have a natural foothold in an international territory. For example, Ford and Mazda had a partnership for many decades that helped establish the Japanese company in the United States. Sometimes, that partnership runs even deeper, and companies start exchanging parts, such as engines. You may expect this between Chevrolet and Dodge, both being General Motors brands, but there have been plenty of instances of internationally made engines inside an American vehicle. We are going to spotlight seven different occasions over the years where, for one reason or another, two competitors decided it was a good idea to utilize the same engines.

[Featured image by Elise240SX via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]