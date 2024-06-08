Every Toyota Model Powered By The 1ZZ-FE Engine

Toyota is known for making tons of great engines over the years. The brand's reliability, fuel economy, and willingness to experiment with things like hybridization put the Japanese automaker on the map where they have stayed for decades. One such reason for this dominance is the existence of engines like the 1ZZ-FE. The unassuming 1.8-liter engine was part of Honda's lineup for about a decade between 1998 and 2007. Among other things, the engine is known for being able to eclipse 200,000 miles without much of an issue.

In terms of specs, the engine doesn't look like much on paper. The DOHC engine puts out approximately 145 horsepower and 125 pound-feet of torque, although that varied depending on which vehicle it was put into. It did have several new features for its era, including a laser-clad valve seat, a high-pressure die-cast aluminum cylinder block, and continuously variable intake-valve timing. Toyota branded the variable intake valve timing as VVT-i and VVT-L.

There were also three total versions of the 1ZZ-FE. The first was the 1ZZ-FED, which was produced in Japan and was a bit stronger at 148 horsepower and 136 pound-feet of torque. The other was the 1ZZ-FBE. Toyota made the FBE variant for the Brazilian market, and it can run on E100 ethanol. However, neither reached the popularity of the 1ZZ-FE. Millions of cars were sold with the engine, so it was a pretty important one for Toyota.

Here is every car that used the 1ZZ-FE engine.