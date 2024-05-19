Why The Pontiac Vibe Was Discontinued

The Vibe never sold in large numbers for Pontiac, with 64,271 sold in 2003 and just 33,842 in 2009, according to GoodCarBadCar. But relatively low sales do not tell the whole story of the demise of the Vibe. In 2008, a worldwide economic recession took a huge toll on the automotive industry. General Motors filed for bankruptcy in 2009, and as part of a bailout agreement with the United States government, the automaker agreed to cut costs and restructure its product portfolio. General Motors made the decision to discontinue the Pontiac, Saab, Saturn, Hummer, and Oldsmobile brands — with Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, and Cadillac spared from oblivion. It was an unfortunate and sudden end of the road for the Vibe and for Pontiac, a brand with a rich and storied history of producing fun and affordable performance cars.

Bob Lutz, General Motors' Vice Chairman at the time of the restructuring, in an interview with Motor1 said the following in regards to the decision to shut down Pontiac: "Pontiac, I dug my heels in. But their hearing aids were turned off, they said, 'It's a lousy brand, it's been unprofitable for years.' I pointed to all the signs of brand health; Youthful buyer enthusiasm for the brand, etc. I just wasn't able to put it over the goal line. So unfortunately it died. I still consider that to be borderline a tragedy."