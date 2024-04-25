5 New Toyota Corolla Hybrid Nightshade Features To Be Excited About

The current generation Corolla launched in 2018, so it's already six years old at this point. We expect Toyota to launch an all-new generation later in 2024, as it ties up with the typical lifecycle of its models. However, Toyota hasn't made any announcements about the new Corolla, and we haven't heard of or seen any leaks.

Nevertheless, even if Toyota is releasing an all-new Corolla soon, it doesn't mean that it will just let the last generation go out with a whimper. That's why we're getting the Toyota Corolla Hybrid Nightshade. Although it's no JDM legend like the AE86, it starts with the sporty Corolla SE trim and adds a few visual flavors that make the Corolla Hybrid more visually appealing.

The Nightshade Edition will make the Corolla Hybrid worth a second look, especially if you want a ride that won't break the bank but also doesn't look like your grandma's car. While Toyota's subcompact sedan, the 2024 Toyota Corolla Hybrid XLE, has always been characterized as slow and boring, the Nightshade Edition adds a few flairs and touchups that excite you—especially as it will likely still fit your budget for a brand-new fuel-efficient car.